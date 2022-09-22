Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease PanthersAnthony SalazarPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Update: JSO identifies 2 suspects in 2019 cold case murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been arrested following an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide-Cold Case Unit into a 2019 murder investigation. Police say in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, patrol officers responded to the report of an individual shot in the 2800 block of Flanders Street.
Woman killed in Moncrief was recent grad with military aspirations, mom tells MAAD Dads
The woman killed earlier this week in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville has been identified by members of her family, according to a community organization. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says that Gabrielle Bolton died as a result of the incident. The group says her mother wanted to identify the 18-year-old in order to share with the community that her daughter's life mattered.
Candlelight vigil held for father who was killed in Alderman Park area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a 37-year-old father who was killed in an Alderman Park area shooting, on Thursday night. The vigil for Erik Fountano was held at 7:30 p.m. at 1015 Art Museum Drive. The community came to show support and love to the Fountano family.
72-year-old-man with dementia found safe after search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 72-year-old-man on the Westside has been found safe following a search. JSO says Curtis Thomas suffers from dementia. On Friday, officers responded to the area of Blanding Boulevard and Maggies Lane in reference to a missing endangered...
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man, charged with killing brother, ordered to return to jail on anniversary each year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Amin Sullivan, a Jacksonville man who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother, was given an unusual sentence last Friday. Sullivan turned himself in, police said at the time,...
Report: Palm Coast man allegedly pulls loaded gun on deputy in 'series of mistakes' during a traffic stop
PALM COAST, Fla. — 42-year-old Palm Coast man Jason Aaron Keel is facing four charges, including three felonies, after he pointed a handgun at a Sheriff’s corporal who pulled him over for a traffic violation Thursday night, according to a report from Flagler County Sheriff's Office. No shots...
Police: Two JSO corrections officers arrested, facing charges for battery on inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of two corrections officers following a reported altercation with an inmate. On August 11, the JSO Integrity and Special Investigations unit received word about a complaint against two officers, Micah Magwood and...
One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot. A man in his 20s...
Missing man with Alzheimer's on the Westside found safe, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update - Otalvaro was thankfully found safe and returned to his home. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered man reported to have Alzheimer's disease on the Westside. Police say Hector Hugo Otalvaro, 79, was last seen in the 7700 block of Normandy Boulevard...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
Prayer vigil held for 2-year-old who died in south Ponte Vedra crash, teen brother in ICU
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former baseball coaches and teammates held a prayer vigil Thursday night for two siblings that were struck by a car while crossing State Road A1A South Ponte Vedra Beach. A 2-year-old is now dead, and her teen brother is in serious condition. Family and friends confirm...
JFRD: 3 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire on Jacksonville's Northside destroyed a home. JFRD responded to residential structure fire in the 600 block of Linwood Avenue early Saturday morning. Three adults and one child were taken to the hospital, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain...
Mayor Curry to replace JTA board member Kevin Holzendorf after arrest for DUI
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry will be replacing 55-year-old Jacksonville Transportation board member Kevin Holzendorf after he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving. Holzendorf failed to stop at two red lights at Monument Road and Interstate 295 around 2:10 a.m. September 16, according to an arrest...
'Someone shot my truck:' Northside neighbors react to house party that turned violent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kent Samaniego says Sunday's party at a rental home on the Northside was loud and at one point he heard fighting, but he didn't think it got out of control initially. “It seemed to settle down, so I didn’t call police because they were just partying...
Clay County Sheriff’s joint narcotics sting dubbed ‘Operation Lucky 777s’ nets two men for trafficking
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Jason Setzer and Alvin "AJ" Mercado have been arrested by Clay County Sheriff's Office and charged with trafficking narcotics, according to a press release Wednesday from CCSO. As a result of the investigation, roughly 8.35 kilos of Fentanyl, enough to kill about four million...
JSO: 8-month-old girl dead after being left in hot car on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A baby is dead after being left in a vehicle on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2:22 p.m., officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road in response to an unresponsive child.
Fentanyl trafficking operation shut down by Clay County Sheriff’s Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A potent yet lethal drug is becoming responsible for countless deaths throughout our nation. “You take a tip of this pencil, and you put a couple of grains of fentanyl on it that could kill somebody," said Sheriff Michelle Cook with the Clay County Sheriffs Office.
2-year-old girl dead, teen seriously injured after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Mom questions protocol after daughter faces threats of violence at Duval Charter school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a student at a Duval County charter school is speaking out after she says her daughter was physically threatened by another student. The mom says she filed a police report because the school administration didn’t. She says it raises the question, what is the protocol for investigating bullying and threats made in schools?
First Coast News
