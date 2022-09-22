Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
A beautiful weekend ahead
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, we have seen plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. However, conditions have remained dry during the whole day. Temperatures have hovered in the upper to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. High pressure off to the Northwest has given us clear skies. However, since that high pressure is not directly over the Grand Valley, we have had a slight breeze.
KJCT8
Land deal signed for Clifton road project
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
KJCT8
Protecting Grand Junction Ash Trees
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS...
nbc11news.com
Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Rare Bird Spotted
WITH THE ADVANCEMENT OF TECHNOLOGY, A GROWING STAFF AND NO SPACE TO TRAIN... A FORMAL EFFORT TO BUILD A NEW MONTORSE POLICE DEPARTMNET BEGAN IN 2018. AND IN 2019 VOTER'S APPROVED A 16-PLUS MILLION DOLLAR PLAN TO HIRE MORE STAFF, BUY NEW EQUIPMENT AND BUILD A NEW HEADQUARTERS. KJCT FENTANYL...
KJCT8
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
KJCT8
Montrose Public Safety Complex complete
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018. In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.
KJCT8
KJCT MONTROSE COP SHOP
AN INVESTIAGTOR SAYS.. THEY'RE SAVING LIVES AFTER CONFISCATING ...THE HIGHLY ADDICTIVE, AND DEADLY DRUG ... FENTANYL ON INTERSATE 70.. A MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONER CALLED A HALF MILLION DOLLAR LAND PURCHASE...NECESSARY TO KEEP IMPROVING CLIFTON. KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION IS EXPECTED TO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Look at Public Lands Clean-up
We've reported on the clean-up of the public land the city is currently undergoing but now see up close what it actually looks like.
KJCT8
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
CBS News
Driver hauling 90,000 fentanyl pills pulled over near Colorado state line
A driver made it 10 miles into the state Wednesday morning before authorities pulled him over and discovered several packages containing different forms of the deadly narcotic fentanyl. The driver, 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near mile marker 10 on Interstate 70 in...
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc11news.com
CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
KJCT8
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week. Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.
KJCT8
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
KJCT8
Police surround Grand Junction home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Linden Pointe apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
Overnight House Fire Leaves One Dead
Grand Junction Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 2800 block of Carter Lane in Orchard Mesa at 11:04 PM.
nbc11news.com
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
westernslopenow.com
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It’s fall in Colorado… and fall sports are in full swing. But there’s another group of kids competing right here in Grand Junction tomorrow — and it’s not what you might think. The 45th annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival is...
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
Comments / 0