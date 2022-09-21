Husqvarna Affirms its Commitment to Autonomous Mowing and Leadership in Robotics as a Service (RaaS) with Expanded Investment in Robin Autopilot

Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Array Technologies debuts 2 new single-axis solar trackers
Array Technologies is launching two new single-axis solar tracker solutions, Array OmniTrack and Array STI H250, to expand its line of DuraTrack products. The OmniTrack, STI H250 and DuraTrack product lines address varying customer requirements, meets the changing needs of the utility-scale solar industry and meet the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic sourcing content requirements.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
freightwaves.com
Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub
WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
home.cern
CERN openlab trains next generation of computing experts
In July and August, 32 students came to CERN to work hands-on with cutting-edge computing technologies through the CERN openlab Summer Student programme. Last week, the students presented their projects in a series of five-minute “lightning talks”. CERN openlab is a unique public–private partnership, through which CERN collaborates...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why
Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
Intel Announces AI Global Impact Festival Grand Prize Winners
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- What’s New: Today, Intel introduced six student groups and three teachers as the global grand prize winners at its AI Global Impact Festival. The annual festival brings together next-generation technologists, future developers, policymakers and academics who work to solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005369/en/ Previous AI for Global Impact winners are greeted by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the Intel Vision event in May 2022. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
nationalhogfarmer.com
18 products receive Innovation Award EuroTier 2022
An independent expert jury appointed by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) using stringent criteria has selected the winners of the Innovation Award EuroTier. With four gold and 14 silver awards, the Innovation Award EuroTier 2022 has been awarded to a total of 18 product innovations from 150 qualified submissions. The official award ceremony will take place during the EuroTier trade fair.
CoinTelegraph
From skies to blocks: How an aerospace student became a Web3 entrepreneur
A popular adage says that the path to success is not a straight line. Sometimes, it leads to various detours along the way, like learning about developing aircraft, being a writer, keeping an eye on Bitcoin (BTC) and exploring the blockchain space. In a Cointelegraph interview, Ahmet Usta shared his...
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Project Violette Pitched at San Sebastian
During a packed day of events at the Zinemaldia Startup Challenge in San Sebastián on Thursday, 10 finalists, narrowed down from 55 submissions this year, went head-to-head in live pitching sessions at this competition designed to foster forward-looking initiatives in the tech and film-TV space. Variety caught up with Daniel Karpantschof from Copenhagen Industries for the project Violette, which is looking to provide a 100% safe alternative for cast and crew to use firearms on sets. What’s your background? I’m an artist and entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Copenhagen Industries. I used to do project/script development at Zentropa, and then moved over to...
tipranks.com
ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use
Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year
EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions. Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.
