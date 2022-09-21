Husqvarna Affirms its Commitment to Autonomous Mowing and Leadership in Robotics as a Service (RaaS) with Expanded Investment in Robin Autopilot

During a packed day of events at the Zinemaldia Startup Challenge in San Sebastián on Thursday, 10 finalists, narrowed down from 55 submissions this year, went head-to-head in live pitching sessions at this competition designed to foster forward-looking initiatives in the tech and film-TV space. Variety caught up with Daniel Karpantschof from Copenhagen Industries for the project Violette, which is looking to provide a 100% safe alternative for cast and crew to use firearms on sets. What’s your background? I’m an artist and entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Copenhagen Industries. I used to do project/script development at Zentropa, and then moved over to...

