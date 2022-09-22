Read full article on original website
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
lansingcitypulse.com
Live & Local: Sept. 23rd
Fri., September 23, 9 p.m. Sat., September 24, 9 p.m. Thurs., September 22, 7-10 p.m. Fri., September 23, 7-10 p.m. Sat., September 24, 7-10 p.m. Fri., September 23rd, 9:30 p.m. Sat., September 24th, 9:30 p.m. The Green Door. 5001 W Saginaw Hwy., Lansing. Atomic Hullabaloo. Fri., September 23, 9 p.m.
lansingcitypulse.com
The Neller Building dilemma
If you own a residence in Lansing that has been red-tagged by city inspectors, you are liable for paying $150 a month in fines until you’ve remedied whatever led to the zoning violation. But if it is a commercial property, the fine goes away. City Pulse tripped across this...
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
lansingcitypulse.com
High-end art
Steve Green has worn many hats within Michigan’s marijuana industry. He rallied for medical legalization in the state before the 2008 elections and then, in 2011, opened up a Lansing-based “medible” business with his wife, Maria. In 2013, he said the couple were victims of the drug...
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
WILX-TV
Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand. Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.
The Street Dog Coalition offering free pet clinic at Reutter Park in Lansing
The Street Dog Coalition is setting up shop in Lansing to make sure pets, who are owned by people experiencing homelessness, can get the vital services they need.
WILX-TV
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
WILX-TV
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council has requested Michigan Attorney General to drop the case against DeAnthony VanAtten. Background: Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies. The 20-year-old was shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
84-year-old woman shot while educating residents about Proposal 3
An 84-year-old woman drove herself to the police station after being shot in Ionia County Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.
Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia
The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for the rest of the winner’s life was sold on the Michigan Lottery website for the Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn -- 05-26-28-37-42 -- to win the prize.
Lansing Police searching for missing teen girl
The 16-year-old was last seen near SkyVue Apartments in Lansing.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
