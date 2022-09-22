ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

palmbeachillustrated.com

West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
Broward New Times

Pig Beach BBQ Offers Destination Dining in West Palm Beach

When Pig Beach cofounder Rob Shawger was brainstorming names for his barbecue restaurant located along the banks of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, he couldn’t help but conjure images of the notorious swine known to bask in the crystal blue waters of the Exumas. “We had found this location...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

West Palm Beach, along with nearly all of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Far southern Palm ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

Live large in Palm Beach for $145 million

America’s No. 1 buyer of extraordinary mansions, Larry Ellison, is selling one from his Florida collection — and it’s a big one. Mr. Ellison’s Seminole Beach estate, in an exclusive part of North Palm Beach with 520+ feet of ocean frontage, is listed at $145 million. Mr. Ellison paid $80 million for the property, which is in the ultra-exclusive neighborhood of Seminole Landing and has two sets of gates and 24-hour security, in 2021.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

HAPPENINGS

Forget the dogs — this town has gone to the dinosaurs!. One of the prehistoric creatures has taken residence at The Gardens Mall! In support of the Cox Science Center and Aquarium’s “Dinosaur Explorer” exhibit. The mall’s Nordstrom Court will be the habitat for a 6-foot,...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023

Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

A PRICELESS PEARL OF A CITY

Boca Raton Museum show highlights a historic Black neighborhood at heart of city. THE OLDEST COMMUNITY IN BOCA Raton has a message for anyone asking if it’s for sale. Rather than using words, it has enlisted a series of candid photographs by an activist photographer to convey the answer: No.
BOCA RATON, FL
pointpubs.com

New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach

A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Hurricane Prep: What you need to know

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — As we head into the weekend, with the outlook of currently, Tropical Depression Nine, it's time to start stocking up your hurricane kit. CBS12 Meteorologist, Zach Covey, says right now, we're in the ready stage. "The sooner you can get out, the more...
FLORIDA STATE
jupitermag.com

Leader of Natural Aesthetic Beauty

Patients seeking to achieve their ideal body or facial aesthetic in West Palm Beach have seen unparalleled results from Pinsky Plastic Surgery. Founded in 1991 by distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mark A. Pinsky, the practice is guided by leaders in the specialty of beauty and aesthetics. Pinsky and Dr. Vincent Chavanon appreciate each patient’s unique characteristics and aesthetic goals before developing a beauty plan. This allows them to artistically reveal a patient’s natural beauty, rather than create the all-too-often “overdone” result.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'Countdown 2 Zero' adoption event kicks off this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is kicking off its ninth annual "Countdown 2 Zero" adoption event starting this Saturday. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Countdown 2 Zero pet adoption event is really the biggest celebration in Palm Beach County,"...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District monitoring Tropical Depression Nine

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District informed parents Friday that it is monitoring Tropical Depression Nine. The county works with national, state, and county management officials, including the Palm Beach County Emergency Management Center, to determine how school operations may be impacted and if/when school-based shelters will open.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...

