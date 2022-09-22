ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
operawire.com

B:Music Unveils 2022-23 Birmingham Classical Series

B:Music has announced its Birmingham Classical Series 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Soprano Heloise Schofield will perform alongside The Hermes Experiment. The showcase will include music by Anna Merdith, Helen Grime, Imogen Holst, Lili Boulanger, Ruari Paterson-Achenbach, Mira Calix, and Errollyn Wallen.
operawire.com

Bill Barclay Named Artistic Director of Music Before 1800

New York’s longest-running early music series Music Before 1800 has announced Bill Barclay as its first Artistic Director. Bill Barclay, an American composer, stage director, and curator, begins his new charge by overseeing the current season. He will take on planning the 49th and 50th seasons. Music Before 1800’s...
operawire.com

Boston Lyric Opera Announces New General Director

The Boston Lyric Opera Board of Directors, led by Michael J. Puzo has announced a new General Director. The company announced that Bradley Vernatter will become the Stanford Calderwood General Director and CEO. The appointment follows Vernatter’s term as Acting General and Artistic Director. A. In a statement, Puzo...
operawire.com

OperaUpClose Announces New Artistic Director

OperaUpClose in the UK has announced that Flora McIntosh will be its new artistic director. She will take over the role for Robin Norton Hale who is set to take over the position of General Director at English Touring Opera. McIntosh, who took on an advisory role with the company...
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
operawire.com

Insula Orchestra Unveils 2022-23 Season

Insula Orchestra has unveiled its 2022-23 season. Only programs featuring vocal music will be included in this article. The season kicks off with “The splendors of Roman polyphony,” which features music by Scarlatti, Allegri, Rossi, and Giorgi. Soloists include Julie Roset, Paulin Bündgen, Valerio Contaldo, and Matteo Bellotto. Leonard García Alarcón conducts.
operawire.com

Mälmo Opera Announces 2022-23 Streaming Slate

The Mälmo Opera has unveiled the live streaming options for its 2022-23 season. Audiences can watch the operas directly off the company’s official website. First up will be “Roméo et Juliette.” The opera stars Kseniia Proshina and Sehoon Moon in the title roles. Patrik Ringborg conducts and Amy Lane directs. Other cast members include Orhan Yildiz, Alexander Roslavets, Mark Stone, Thomas Volle, Emma Sventelius, Francine Vis, Stefano Olcese, Eric Lavoipierre, and Darko Neshovski.
operawire.com

Ginger Costa-Jackson, Terrence Chin-Loy, Mikaela Bennett, & John Brancy to Headline MasterVoices’ Presentation of Original Version of ‘Carmen’

Mastervoices is set to present the original version of Bizet’s “Carmen” with Jazz at Lincoln Center on Oct. 25, 2022. The opera will feature dialogue instead of recitative with an English translation by Sheldon Harnick. Mezzo Ginger Costa-Jackson, Terrence Chin-Loy, Mikaela Bennett, and John Brancy star in...
operawire.com

Jennifer Rowley Joins Camerata Bardi International Academy Staff for 2023 Season

Camerata Bardi International Academy has announced its 2023 season. The company revealed that it will stage two operas, including Bizet’s “Carmen” and Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” “Carmen” will appear in co-production with The Conference and Cultural Center of Crete in Heraklion, Greece. Meanwhile, “Don Giovanni” gets a run in New York City in June of 2023.
operawire.com

The Verdi Chorus to Present Verdi & Puccini Concert

(Credit: The Verdi Chorus) The Verdi Chorus will present “A Verdi Puccini Fest” on Nov. 12 and 13, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica. Audiences will hear passages from “I Lombardi,” “Don Carlo,” “Rigoletto,” “La Traviata,” “La Bohème,” “Turandot,” “Suor Angelica,” “Tosca,” “La Fanciulla del West,” and “La Rondine.”
operawire.com

Marjan’s Musical Soirees Spotlights Tenor Jan Kiepura

The Marjan’s Musical Soirees podcast released a new episode focusing on the Polish tenor Jan Kiepura (1902-66). The podcast features the late tenor’s son, pianist Marjan Kiepura, and is hosted by Jane Knox-Kiepura. The duo will recount Kiepura’s opera career in this episode. Kiepura was one of...
Variety

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
