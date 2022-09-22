Read full article on original website
Filipinos in Oregon share their experiences 50 years after martial law declaration
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than one hundred Filipinos in Oregon joined people around the world to mark 50 years since former dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos declared martial law in The Philippines. Marcos declared martial law on Sept. 21, 1972, a year before his term ended. Martial law, which was...
There's Gold in the Hills!
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — As summer slides by and the fall slips in with cooler days and nights, there is a new shout-out for the season: there’s gold in the hills! Not the mineral or metal kind but a culinary delight as the golden chanterelle mushroom season gets underway.
Second sunken ship in the Columbia River is being removed this weekend, Coast Guard says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for more than a decade are finally being removed, according to the Coast Guard. The 100-foot military tug Sakarissa has already been removed and the 125-foot former Coast Guard cutter Alert is up next. The Alert...
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Uncommitted: Civil commitment issues extend to rural Oregon
Authorities in Morrow County say they face difficulties compelling people to seek mental health treatment. The challenges mirror those seen in Portland.
Track your travels with the Oregon Challenge Passport
ALBANY, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we share a tool to lead you to new adventures across the state of Oregon. We meet the creator of the Oregon Challenge, Melinda Martin. Near or far, Melinda Martin has been to many different places. “This trail is...
Albany woman encourages Oregonians to get out and explore the state
Whether it's the forests, mountains or the coast, there are endless ways to enjoy Oregon. An Albany woman wants to help Oregonians do just that.
Biden-Harris Administration shelling out $1.5 billion to all states to tackle opioid crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden-Harris Administration announced on Friday new funding to tackle the U.S. opioid crisis. They are shelling out more than $1.5 billion to address the overdose epidemic. Perhaps no drug poses a bigger threat right now than fentanyl. It is being trafficked into the U.S. at...
'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington
The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
'It's not just Portland': How high standards for forced mental health care affect care in rural Oregon
HEPPNER, Ore. — In Morrow County, a rural county of about 13,000 people in Eastern Oregon, District Attorney Justin Nelson handles civil commitment cases — determining whether people with severe mental illness should be forced to receive mental healthcare. As part of that role, Nelson talks with families...
Oregon State Hospital faces dilemma with judge's order to discharge patients early
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital will start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 because the hospital is so full that people are being delayed treatment as they wait to get in, a federal judge ruled. The judge's ruling stems from a lawsuit filed 20...
Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials
SALEM, Ore. — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been...
Who are the biggest donors in the Oregon governor's race?
You asked, we answered. Here's where the money is coming from in the heated race for Oregon governor.
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generated electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most learning...
Funds from Measure 110 are being released to all Oregon counties, OHA says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday that all funds for Measure 110 are being released to all Oregon counties to have services in place to help people battling addiction. “We celebrate the massive community investment that this law is making possible,” said Tera Hurst the...
Oregon facing high school football officials shortage
PORTLAND, Oregon — For high schools across Oregon and beyond, the hallowed Friday night lights now illuminate football fields on most nights of the week. The reason is a shortage of football officials. Before the pandemic, members of the Portland Football Officials Association (PFOA) said they had around 190...
How to access public records on Oregon governor's race campaign funds
You can keep track of the money being donated and spent to the candidates on the Oregon Secretary of State's website. Here's how.
COVID vaccine equity gap closing for Oregon's Latino communities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Around this time last year, less than half of Oregon's Latino population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — something the state's public health officials described as an “unacceptable inequality,” according to an OPB article. But that share of vaccinated individuals has since...
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it delivered to Nike
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Denise Baldwin has been delivering for Instacart for about six months. "Orders come and go, so that's probably the hardest part is just getting enough orders in a day," Baldwin said. On Sept. 8 when she opened her Instacart app, an order had just come in...
