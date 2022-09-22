ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

There's Gold in the Hills!

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — As summer slides by and the fall slips in with cooler days and nights, there is a new shout-out for the season: there’s gold in the hills! Not the mineral or metal kind but a culinary delight as the golden chanterelle mushroom season gets underway.
OREGON STATE
KGW

High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
KGW

Track your travels with the Oregon Challenge Passport

ALBANY, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we share a tool to lead you to new adventures across the state of Oregon. We meet the creator of the Oregon Challenge, Melinda Martin. Near or far, Melinda Martin has been to many different places. “This trail is...
ALBANY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
KGW

'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington

The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials

SALEM, Ore. — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Volunteers#Russian#Oregon Community Trees#Green Legacy Hiroshima
KGW

Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generated electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most learning...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
KGW

Oregon facing high school football officials shortage

PORTLAND, Oregon — For high schools across Oregon and beyond, the hallowed Friday night lights now illuminate football fields on most nights of the week. The reason is a shortage of football officials. Before the pandemic, members of the Portland Football Officials Association (PFOA) said they had around 190...
OREGON STATE
KGW

COVID vaccine equity gap closing for Oregon's Latino communities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Around this time last year, less than half of Oregon's Latino population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — something the state's public health officials described as an “unacceptable inequality,” according to an OPB article. But that share of vaccinated individuals has since...
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy