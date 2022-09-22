ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

13abc.com

TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning. TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside. According to police, there are no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay

On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street. The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL-TV

TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters

OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
OHIO STATE
WOWO News

One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
Lima News

Trial delayed for Lima man charged with forcible entry

LIMA — A Lima man who police say forcibly entered the home of a woman with whom he shares a child and threatened her with physical harm waived on Thursday his constitutional right to a speedy trial. Chima Ekeh, the attorney for Julian Wright, told Allen County Common Pleas...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Man indicted on 5 charges in Sept. 10 west Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 38-year-old man arrested on a murder charge at the scene of a homicide in west Toledo on Sept. 10 has been indicted on five charges on Tuesday. Adam Links was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, murder, felonious assault and abuse of a corpse.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
CELINA, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

