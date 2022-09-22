Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning. TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside. According to police, there are no...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
13abc.com
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money. “It was...
WTOL-TV
Man still in ICU after downtown Toledo assault in early September
Phong Tran is still in the ICU after an assault on Sept. 1. A neurosurgeon says Tran has only a 5% chance of survival.
wktn.com
Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay
On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street. The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
WBKO
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
WTOL-TV
TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
'If you want to be afraid in life, you'll find a reason': Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz reacts to violence in west Toledo
Three of the last four have been in west Toledo, which has become a hotbed for crime. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz acknowledged the recent uptick in crime in west Toledo, but held fast to the fact that the city's homicide numbers are lower compared to last year. He said the...
WANE-TV
Steuben County man finds burglars in home, fires 2 shots; trio arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County homeowner fired two shots after he found a pair of burglars in his home Wednesday morning. Now three people face charges in the case. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:15 a.m. to a home along Division Road, about six...
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters
OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
Lima News
Trial delayed for Lima man charged with forcible entry
LIMA — A Lima man who police say forcibly entered the home of a woman with whom he shares a child and threatened her with physical harm waived on Thursday his constitutional right to a speedy trial. Chima Ekeh, the attorney for Julian Wright, told Allen County Common Pleas...
sent-trib.com
Woman who assaulted developmentally disabled teen applies for judicial release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has applied for judicial release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Mack said she would take the request under advisement and issue her decision within 10...
Man indicted on 5 charges in Sept. 10 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 38-year-old man arrested on a murder charge at the scene of a homicide in west Toledo on Sept. 10 has been indicted on five charges on Tuesday. Adam Links was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, murder, felonious assault and abuse of a corpse.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
Fox 19
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
