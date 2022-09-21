Canon has issued a slightly odd service notice. Well, it’s not that odd for Canon XF605 owners, as it relates to a problem specifically targeting that camera. What’s a little odd is that they’ve also included the Canon EOS C70 and Canon EOS R5c in the service notice, too. Canon says they’ve confirmed the “possibility” of them being prone to the same issue although there are no actual reports of it happening in the real world (yet).

