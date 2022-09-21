Read full article on original website
The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features
DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
39-year-old Radio Shack laptop gets new CPU, keeps original screen
Faced with a broken Radio Shack laptop from 1983, IEEE Spectrum editor Stephen Cass didn't throw it away. Instead, he pulled out the logic board and replaced it with a modern microcontroller so he could control the vintage screen. Cass wrote about his adventure in detail for Spectrum last week.
iPhone accessories: Shiftcam's SnapGrip power bank, light and tripod boost your photo options
I've been fond of Shiftcam's add-on lenses for mobile phones for some time now; especially the macro lenses. Recently the company moved into a new market, launching a DSLR-inspired professional grip case for iPhones. The lessons learned from that case have been used in a new range of consumer camera phone accessories -- its SnapGrip system.
This is the most popular storage size for smartphones, according to our readers
We polled our readers on the amount of storage their current smartphones hold. Our answers suggest that consumers aren't clamouring for more storage.
One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now
The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
Canon issues service notice over lockups with Canon XF605, EOS C70 and EOS R5c cameras
Canon has issued a slightly odd service notice. Well, it’s not that odd for Canon XF605 owners, as it relates to a problem specifically targeting that camera. What’s a little odd is that they’ve also included the Canon EOS C70 and Canon EOS R5c in the service notice, too. Canon says they’ve confirmed the “possibility” of them being prone to the same issue although there are no actual reports of it happening in the real world (yet).
This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs
The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
Intel® Arc™ Graphics: Unleashing a New Era of High-Performing Discrete Graphics
Intel for many users equates to years of extensive trust and outstanding reliability, and the latest range of high-performance graphics continue to build on that. It’s likely that you have been using Intel integrated graphics for years, which makes moving to more powerful dedicated graphics from Intel a wise and easy choice. Intel has unleashed an exciting new product line for consumer high-performance graphics – the Intel® Arc™ discrete graphics, built to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences.
Project Caviar: Google is promoting new royalty-free audio and video codecs
In a nutshell: The Alliance for Open Media will launch a new brand to promote a royalty-free audio-video experience on consumer hardware, something Google has already achieved with the recently adopted AV1 codec. Should Dolby worry about the new venture?. Google has a plan to compete with the most recent...
The Pixel Tablet will likely feature an 11-inch screen and multiple storage options
The Pixel Tablet isn't slated to arrive until 2023, but that hasn't stopped the development and testing process from happening. A new leak confirms a bit more including storage options and the screen size.
Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro: Samsung rugged devices help you get work done
While you can spend extra money wrapping your expensive flagship phone in a rugged case, you are still risking a valuable asset. Samsung makes tough, light, and purposefully engineered products for field work, and Friday announced its latest smartphone and tablet designed to help you get work done outside the office.
Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.
Denon announces refreshed 8K AV receiver lineup with loads of HDMI 2.1 ports
Bottom line: Denon's new AV receivers provide Hi-Fi 3D audio and have an impressive amount of connectivity, including HDMI 2.1 ports to connect a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series or PC to a high-end home theater setup. According to the company, the A1H, X4800H, and X3800H will even get support for Dirac Live room correction with a future software update.
Logitech's G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Device Features Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play
Xbox and Logitech have teamed up for a new handheld gaming platform called the G CLOUD. Equipped to handle Xbox Cloud Gaming and also able to tap into Xbox Remote Play, the G CLOUD was made to carve out a niche in the increasingly crowded handheld gaming market, going up against other on-the-go consoles like the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch Lite.
Best used lenses for digital cameras in 2022
Buy used lenses to save money and bag bargains with good discounts without skimping on image quality.
The best thermal printers in 2022
Print address labels, receipts, tickets, labels and more, with the best thermal printers: no ink required
New Satechi 6-port hub boasts extra-speedy 2.5G Ethernet
The Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 2.5G Ethernet brings a significant speed boost over typical 1Gbps networking connections. And that’s just the start. The USB-C hub has a range of other ports, including HDMI, USB-A and more. Speed up networking with Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 2.5G Ethernet. The...
A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones
We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
How to use Windows HDR Calibration app
This article shows how to use Windows HDR Calibration app. There’s good news for all Windows PC gamers. Microsoft has finally released the much-awaited Windows HDR Calibration app. Using this app, you can calibrate HDR display to optimize the consistency and color accuracy of HDR games and other HDR content on your Windows 11 PC.
Denon updates 8K AV receivers with prices starting at $399
Denon has refreshed its AV receiver portfolio, with seven new models in the S-, X-, and A-Series lineups. Prices range from $399 for the entry-level AVR-S570BT and go up to $6,499 for the top-of-the-line 15.4 channel Denon AVR-A1H. All of the new receivers offer 8K compatibility, while some models also have support for immersive surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Some models are available immediately, while others will be released over the coming months and into 2023.
