Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Major Collector Lonti Ebers and Delfina Foundation Director Aaron Cezar on Why Artist Residencies Are As Important As Ever
Lonti Ebers is among the world’s most respected collectors, having appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list every year since 2017, while amassing holdings that include the work of pioneering women artists like Alice Neel, Sturtevant, Carolee Schneemann, and Carol Rama, as well as that of David Hammons, Jack Whitten, and Ryan Trecartin. In addition to collecting, Ebers is a major patron, serving on the boards of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College, and on the European Committee of the Tate Gallery in London. Ebers announced plans in...
Using science to solve a 1,300-year-old art mystery
The Cincinnati Art Museum turned to a scientist at the University of Cincinnati for help solving a mystery 1,300 years in the making. The museum's Chinese dancing horse sculpture is so realistic that the fiery steed seems ready to gallop off its pedestal. But East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on the terracotta horse's forehead that resembles the horn of a mythological unicorn.
How Lavish Music Rooms Became the Latest Must-Have in High-End Homes
Music rooms are back in big way!” So says Chris Goddard, the founder of an eponymous design firm in Springdale, Ark., who has conjured upwards of 15 elaborate spaces for tuneful enjoyment in the past few years. A mainstay in homes before the advent of television, Goddard says, elegant and intricately designed music rooms lost their relevance as technology became an increasingly ubiquitous fixture throughout our households. “The piano turned into the spot where you displayed family photos or stored your clutter,” he says. No more. Celebrated designers such as Goddard and David Lawrence, the cofounder of the New York–based design...
Artists’ Estates, Museums, and Platforms Are Cashing In by Minting Traditional Artists’ Work as NFTs
This past Valentine’s Day, as the booming NFT market suffered an unexpected dip that proved to be an omen for this summer’s “crypto winter,” Vienna’s Belvedere Museum released its first NFT drop—a collection of 10,000 unique swatches from Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, made by dividing the seminal painting into a 100-by-100 grid. The Belvedere’s general director Stella Rollig cast the moment in grand terms. “What does it mean to own a work of art in the digital age?” Rollig asked in the press release. “The rise of NFTs, which has preoccupied the art world since 2020, has given fresh impetus to this...
$70 M. Art Sale to Benefit MoMA, Dia Workers Unionize, and More: Morning Links for September 14, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION, PART 1. Big news out of New York: 29 of the 81 pieces that have been on loan to the Museum of Modern Art from the William S. Paley Foundation for more than three decades will be auctioned this fall at Sotheby’s, with the proceeds going to the museum, Kelly Crow reports in the Wall Street Journal. All told, the lots are expected to total between $70 million and $100 million. A 1963 Francis Bacon triptych may cover half that low estimate; it is pegged to go for more than $35 million. MoMA said that it will use the...
SuperRare: A Guide For NFT Collectors and Artists
SuperRare (home of the SuperRare token) is the exclusive crypto-art marketplace that many digital artists aspire to be a part of. Describing themselves as ‘Instagram meets Christie’s’, SuperRare is home to some of the most noteworthy NFT artists. Ultimately, SuperRare is a platform through which you can...
Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award
Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England
The Tudors and their tumultuous reigns have captured our imaginations for centuries—see The Tudors, Wolf Hall, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl and the William Shakespeare plays—and now, an exhibit focusing on art created during their dynasty will be on display here in NYC. “The Tudors: Art and Majesty...
Top Collector Roger Sant to Sell $50 M. in Art at Christie’s
Christie’s will auction $50 million art from the collection of Virginia-based electrical power mogul Roger Sant, including works by Paul Gauguin and Joan Mitchell. Together with his wife Vicki, who died in 2018, the AES corporation founder accumulated a collection centered around Post-Impressionists like Édouard Vuillard and Pierre Bonnard, and Nabis artists like Maurice Denis. The Sants, who gifted an acquisition fund for 19th-century paintings to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C, also donated a group of works by Nabis artists to the Phillips Collection in New York. Before Vicki’s death, the couple appeared on the ARTnews Top 200...
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Think Nobody Wants Your Parents’ Art? Think Again
What you need to know about selling, donating or junking the paintings, drawings, sculptures or other artworks you inherit. Six years ago, when my father died and my sister Robin and I had to determine what to do with the possessions he and our late mother owned, I discovered there weren't many good options. I wrote the experience on Next Avenue, and the article, "Sorry, Nobody Wants Your Parents' Stuff," went viral.
