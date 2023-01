GardensArt presents “Slice of Paradise,” a solo art exhibition by Melissa Mastrangelo. The art exhibition is on display now through Jan. 26 at Burns Road Community Center. An art reception for Ms. Mastrangelo will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Burns Road Community Center, 4404 Burns Road. This event is complimentary and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

