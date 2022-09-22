Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease PanthersAnthony SalazarPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Jacksonville Daily Record
UNF receives $7 million grant for teacher education
The University of North Florida College of Education and Human Services received a $7 million partnership grant. Project Partnering to Renew the Educator Pipeline, in conjunction with Clay County District Schools and UNF’s College of Arts and Sciences, will help address the teacher shortage and create more equitable teaching outcomes, according to a UNF news release.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 11597 Harts Road, contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, install new playground equipment at Eartha H. Napolean Park, $55,046. Pine Grove Apartments, 6610 Powers Ave., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 212,199 square feet, nine permits for apartment, clubhouse, trellis, garage and trash compactor buildings, $27.39 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit in review for Port Commerce Center along Alta Drive
The city is reviewing a permit application for Vardaman Construction LLC to build the 237,500-square-foot Port Commerce Center on 38 acres in North Jacksonville along Alta Drive, west of Interstate 295. Vardaman, of Birmingham, Alabama, is the contractor for developer Growth Capital Partners, also of Birmingham. Paul Vardaman is president...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cenntro's Jacksonville electric vehicle plant progressing slowly
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd.’s progress in opening an electric vehicle plant in Jacksonville is going slower than it planned five months ago. The New Jersey-based company’s annual report in April said it expected to begin trial assembly operations at its Jacksonville facility by the end of the second quarter.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters
The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: 128 lots in Liberty Square Townhomes Phase 2. Buyer: Toll Southeast LP Co. Inc. Seller: Cypress Plaza Properties Inc. DUVAL. $3,284,451. 1100 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach. Type: Tires Plus. Parcel size: 0.83 acres. Building size: 6,199 square...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Coggin Chevrolet at The Avenues renovating at $8.4 million
With the permit issued, Coggin Chevrolet at The Avenues will renovate and expand its 10880 Philips Highway dealership near The Avenues mall. The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo to expand and renovate the dealership at a cost of almost $8.4 million. The permit...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Tide build-out is approved at St. Johns Town Center
The city approved a permit for Horizon Retail Construction to build-out 2,070 square feet of space for Southern Tide at 4742 River City Drive, No. 113, at a cost of $457,437. It is near the existing Southern Tide, which also is about 2,000 square feet. St. Johns Town Center landlord...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Capriotti’s approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza
The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa permit issued for Spring Park and Emerson
For those who have wondered for years when construction will start on Wawa at Spring Park and Emerson, it appears to be the time is now. The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Triton Construction Group LLC of Tampa to build the 5,636-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.97 acres at 3560 Spring Park Road at a project cost of $915,400.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA approves $36.9 million deal for American Lions' proposed 44-story tower
A $36.93 million incentives package for American Lions LLC’s proposed 44-story residential tower at the former Jacksonville Landing is headed to City Council. The incentives are up $1.05 million from the package presented to the DIA board committee Sept 15. The Downtown Investment Authority voted 6-0 on Sept. 21...
