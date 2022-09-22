ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

UNF receives $7 million grant for teacher education

The University of North Florida College of Education and Human Services received a $7 million partnership grant. Project Partnering to Renew the Educator Pipeline, in conjunction with Clay County District Schools and UNF’s College of Arts and Sciences, will help address the teacher shortage and create more equitable teaching outcomes, according to a UNF news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 11597 Harts Road, contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, install new playground equipment at Eartha H. Napolean Park, $55,046. Pine Grove Apartments, 6610 Powers Ave., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 212,199 square feet, nine permits for apartment, clubhouse, trellis, garage and trash compactor buildings, $27.39 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit in review for Port Commerce Center along Alta Drive

The city is reviewing a permit application for Vardaman Construction LLC to build the 237,500-square-foot Port Commerce Center on 38 acres in North Jacksonville along Alta Drive, west of Interstate 295. Vardaman, of Birmingham, Alabama, is the contractor for developer Growth Capital Partners, also of Birmingham. Paul Vardaman is president...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro's Jacksonville electric vehicle plant progressing slowly

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd.’s progress in opening an electric vehicle plant in Jacksonville is going slower than it planned five months ago. The New Jersey-based company’s annual report in April said it expected to begin trial assembly operations at its Jacksonville facility by the end of the second quarter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters

The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: 128 lots in Liberty Square Townhomes Phase 2. Buyer: Toll Southeast LP Co. Inc. Seller: Cypress Plaza Properties Inc. DUVAL. $3,284,451. 1100 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach. Type: Tires Plus. Parcel size: 0.83 acres. Building size: 6,199 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Coggin Chevrolet at The Avenues renovating at $8.4 million

With the permit issued, Coggin Chevrolet at The Avenues will renovate and expand its 10880 Philips Highway dealership near The Avenues mall. The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo to expand and renovate the dealership at a cost of almost $8.4 million. The permit...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Tide build-out is approved at St. Johns Town Center

The city approved a permit for Horizon Retail Construction to build-out 2,070 square feet of space for Southern Tide at 4742 River City Drive, No. 113, at a cost of $457,437. It is near the existing Southern Tide, which also is about 2,000 square feet. St. Johns Town Center landlord...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#A Family Business#Operation New Hope
Jacksonville Daily Record

Capriotti’s approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza

The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa permit issued for Spring Park and Emerson

For those who have wondered for years when construction will start on Wawa at Spring Park and Emerson, it appears to be the time is now. The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Triton Construction Group LLC of Tampa to build the 5,636-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.97 acres at 3560 Spring Park Road at a project cost of $915,400.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA approves $36.9 million deal for American Lions' proposed 44-story tower

A $36.93 million incentives package for American Lions LLC’s proposed 44-story residential tower at the former Jacksonville Landing is headed to City Council. The incentives are up $1.05 million from the package presented to the DIA board committee Sept 15. The Downtown Investment Authority voted 6-0 on Sept. 21...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy