B:Music Unveils 2022-23 Birmingham Classical Series
B:Music has announced its Birmingham Classical Series 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Soprano Heloise Schofield will perform alongside The Hermes Experiment. The showcase will include music by Anna Merdith, Helen Grime, Imogen Holst, Lili Boulanger, Ruari Paterson-Achenbach, Mira Calix, and Errollyn Wallen.
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Bill Barclay Named Artistic Director of Music Before 1800
New York’s longest-running early music series Music Before 1800 has announced Bill Barclay as its first Artistic Director. Bill Barclay, an American composer, stage director, and curator, begins his new charge by overseeing the current season. He will take on planning the 49th and 50th seasons. Music Before 1800’s...
Ginger Costa-Jackson, Terrence Chin-Loy, Mikaela Bennett, & John Brancy to Headline MasterVoices’ Presentation of Original Version of ‘Carmen’
Mastervoices is set to present the original version of Bizet’s “Carmen” with Jazz at Lincoln Center on Oct. 25, 2022. The opera will feature dialogue instead of recitative with an English translation by Sheldon Harnick. Mezzo Ginger Costa-Jackson, Terrence Chin-Loy, Mikaela Bennett, and John Brancy star in...
Mälmo Opera Announces 2022-23 Streaming Slate
The Mälmo Opera has unveiled the live streaming options for its 2022-23 season. Audiences can watch the operas directly off the company’s official website. First up will be “Roméo et Juliette.” The opera stars Kseniia Proshina and Sehoon Moon in the title roles. Patrik Ringborg conducts and Amy Lane directs. Other cast members include Orhan Yildiz, Alexander Roslavets, Mark Stone, Thomas Volle, Emma Sventelius, Francine Vis, Stefano Olcese, Eric Lavoipierre, and Darko Neshovski.
Jennifer Rowley Joins Camerata Bardi International Academy Staff for 2023 Season
Camerata Bardi International Academy has announced its 2023 season. The company revealed that it will stage two operas, including Bizet’s “Carmen” and Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” “Carmen” will appear in co-production with The Conference and Cultural Center of Crete in Heraklion, Greece. Meanwhile, “Don Giovanni” gets a run in New York City in June of 2023.
Jazz legend Pharoah Sanders dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered American jazz saxophonist, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by Sanders’ label, Luaka Bop, on Twitter. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement read. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Savolinna Opera Festival Announces Departure of General Director Jan Strandholm
The Savonlinna Opera Festival has announced that Artistic Director Ville Matvejeff will take over the company following the departure of Jan Strandholm, who has stepped down as General Director. “It has been a great honor and joy to head the Savonlinna Opera Festival for the past ten years. I feel...
Greek National Opera to Showcase New ‘Don Giovanni’
The Greek National Opera will presents Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on Oct. 21-29, 2022 . The opera will be staged by the Director of Opera and Artistic Director of the Royal Danish Opera John Fulljame with Ondrej Olos conducting. This production is presented in collaboration with the Göteborg Opera and the Royal Danish Opera.
Vancouver Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Pearl Fishers’
Vancouver Opera has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “The Pearl Fishers.”. The opera announced that Aaron Blake will be joining the cast in the role of Nadir, replacing Long Long who was originally cast. Blake performs alongside Phillip Addis, Miriam Khalil, and Vartan Gabrielian. Kamna Gupta conducts the production. Rachel Peake directs.
Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album
Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.” Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
OperaUpClose Announces New Artistic Director
OperaUpClose in the UK has announced that Flora McIntosh will be its new artistic director. She will take over the role for Robin Norton Hale who is set to take over the position of General Director at English Touring Opera. McIntosh, who took on an advisory role with the company...
Opera Omaha Announces Poetry & Music Project
Opera Omaha has announced the sixth year of the Poetry & Music Project. The project connects student poets and their words with composers to create original music and explore the connections between poetry and music. This fall, students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa will be invited to submit...
Trailblazing artist José Feliciano to receive the first Billboard Legend Award
Known for chart-topping hits like "Feliz Navidad" and his rendition of "Light My Fire," award-winning Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is being honored for his prolific career with the first Billboard Legend Award. The new award was created to honor artists like Feliciano for their fruitful careers and their...
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Opera Southwest to Present ‘Zorro’
Opera Southwest will present “Zorro” in Albuquerque. The work, which is set to be presented four times from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30, was written by Héctor Armienta and will be shown at the National Hispanic Cultural Center-Journal Theatre. The work take place in Los Angeles when...
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices
When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
