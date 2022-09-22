ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thedp.com

Tejera | It’s now or never for Penn field hockey

Resilience: The ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change. The Penn field hockey team has faced a ton of misfortune in the past three weeks as it is off to an 0-6 start to begin its 2022 campaign. Not only has it had the second-toughest strength...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn football ready to adapt against a defensively-adept Lafayette

This Saturday, Penn football will aim to build on the success of its season opener, hosting the Lafayette Leopards (1-2) at home on Sept. 24. The Quakers started the 2022 season on the right foot. In their 25-14 victory over the Colgate Raiders, the Quakers pushed for a second-half comeback after trailing 14-3 at half by scoring 22 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Meet Amber Kinney: Lafayette football’s first female primary contact athletic trainer

As a student-athlete, it can be despairing to receive the news that you have a potentially career-ending injury. Faced with similar news herself when she was a young athlete, Amber Kinney transformed the uncertainty around the announcement into a passion for rehabilitating student-athletes as an athletic trainer. Kinney, who joined...
EASTON, PA
thedp.com

15 questions with... Micah Morris, a Penn football senior

The Daily Pennsylvanian sat down with Penn football's Micah Morris — who earned an honorable mention All-Ivy nod last season — to ask 15 questions about his time on the team, his interests, and his future plans. Here’s what the senior defensive lineman had to say. 1....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Students face disciplinary action from Penn for alleged participation in Convocation protest

Two students are facing disciplinary action from Penn administrators for allegedly disrupting Convocation last month to protest the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. College senior Andrés Gonzalez-Bonillas and second-year Engineering master’s student Ari Bortman received emails on Sept. 16 informing them of the beginning of disciplinary proceedings based on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?

The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Major collegiate regatta moving to N.J. next year

The 2023 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the country’s largest collegiate regatta, will move to the Cooper River in Camden County from Philadelphia, organizers announced this week. Dredging work on the Schuylkill River prompted the regatta to move to Pennsauken for the May 12 and 13 races, according to Dad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn to begin $35 million redevelopment of campus McDonald's, creating shared-use office building

Penn will close the McDonald’s located on 40th and Walnut streets by January to redevelop the property into a 50,000-square-foot office and retail building. The University entered an agreement to purchase the store in December 2021, after years of Penn real estate leadership expressing interest in the property. In place of the restaurant, which has been a community and campus staple for over 50 years, Penn will construct a mixed-use, six-story office building. Executive Director of Real Estate Ed Datz told The Daily Pennsylvanian that McDonald’s will be relocated into the new building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Philadelphia sees largest increase in average tech salaries

Philadelphia experienced the highest change in average tech salary compared to other major cities across the United States, including regions that are considered to be tech havens like Silicon Valley. The average tech salary in Philadelphia increased by 11.9% from 2021 to 2022, Axios Philadelphia reported. Dallas/Fort Worth saw the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022

Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

