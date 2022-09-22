Read full article on original website
Related
thedp.com
Tejera | It’s now or never for Penn field hockey
Resilience: The ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change. The Penn field hockey team has faced a ton of misfortune in the past three weeks as it is off to an 0-6 start to begin its 2022 campaign. Not only has it had the second-toughest strength...
thedp.com
Penn football ready to adapt against a defensively-adept Lafayette
This Saturday, Penn football will aim to build on the success of its season opener, hosting the Lafayette Leopards (1-2) at home on Sept. 24. The Quakers started the 2022 season on the right foot. In their 25-14 victory over the Colgate Raiders, the Quakers pushed for a second-half comeback after trailing 14-3 at half by scoring 22 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters.
thedp.com
Penn Athletics weekend preview: football and soccer aim for winning streaks
As the fall sports season gets into full swing, the University of Pennsylvania’s sports teams have a jam-packed weekend of action ahead. Let’s take a look at some of the games to come and the players who could determine them. Football. After a season-opening comeback win against Colgate...
lafayettestudentnews.com
Meet Amber Kinney: Lafayette football’s first female primary contact athletic trainer
As a student-athlete, it can be despairing to receive the news that you have a potentially career-ending injury. Faced with similar news herself when she was a young athlete, Amber Kinney transformed the uncertainty around the announcement into a passion for rehabilitating student-athletes as an athletic trainer. Kinney, who joined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedp.com
15 questions with... Micah Morris, a Penn football senior
The Daily Pennsylvanian sat down with Penn football's Micah Morris — who earned an honorable mention All-Ivy nod last season — to ask 15 questions about his time on the team, his interests, and his future plans. Here’s what the senior defensive lineman had to say. 1....
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Blue Point Grill Drops Anchor in Newtown for Spring 2023 Opening
The acclaimed seafood restaurant’s menu features a dizzying array of fresh oyster and fish options.
Longtime Easton Area athletic director sets his retirement date
Jim Pokrivsak will never forget his first Red Rovers football game. He was an elementary school-aged boy, and he was in awe. “All I wanted to do was play sports at Easton,” the South Side native said. He never dreamed he’d eventually become the school district athletic director, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedp.com
Students face disciplinary action from Penn for alleged participation in Convocation protest
Two students are facing disciplinary action from Penn administrators for allegedly disrupting Convocation last month to protest the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. College senior Andrés Gonzalez-Bonillas and second-year Engineering master’s student Ari Bortman received emails on Sept. 16 informing them of the beginning of disciplinary proceedings based on...
N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?
The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
Major collegiate regatta moving to N.J. next year
The 2023 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the country’s largest collegiate regatta, will move to the Cooper River in Camden County from Philadelphia, organizers announced this week. Dredging work on the Schuylkill River prompted the regatta to move to Pennsauken for the May 12 and 13 races, according to Dad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedp.com
Penn to begin $35 million redevelopment of campus McDonald's, creating shared-use office building
Penn will close the McDonald’s located on 40th and Walnut streets by January to redevelop the property into a 50,000-square-foot office and retail building. The University entered an agreement to purchase the store in December 2021, after years of Penn real estate leadership expressing interest in the property. In place of the restaurant, which has been a community and campus staple for over 50 years, Penn will construct a mixed-use, six-story office building. Executive Director of Real Estate Ed Datz told The Daily Pennsylvanian that McDonald’s will be relocated into the new building.
thedp.com
Philadelphia sees largest increase in average tech salaries
Philadelphia experienced the highest change in average tech salary compared to other major cities across the United States, including regions that are considered to be tech havens like Silicon Valley. The average tech salary in Philadelphia increased by 11.9% from 2021 to 2022, Axios Philadelphia reported. Dallas/Fort Worth saw the...
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
Yardley Distillery Restaurant Taking Over Friendly’s in Morrisville, PA
This is big news. I finally have the answer to what's replacing the old Friendly's Restaurant in Morrisville. Drum Roll, please. It's going to become a restaurant/annex of the Yardley Distillery and it sounds like it's going to be really cool. I just chatted with the sole owner of Yardley...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022
Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Calling out ‘dangerous extremism,’ Josh Shapiro campaigns in Bethlehem
Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
Comments / 0