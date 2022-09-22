Allegheny RiverTrail Park ready to Rock the River

Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall hosts “Rock the River” one final time before fall with a concert on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Allegheny RiverTrail Park is getting ready to “Rock the River” one final time before fall with a concert on Sept. 30.

Scott, Rob and Greg of longtime Pittsburgh-band, The Clarks, will perform for free at 7 p.m. in the welcome center pavilion.

The large, open space provides for excellent acoustics that will be perfect for rockin’ out, organizers said.

In addition to music, Farmer x Baker and Tango Food Truck will have food available for sale, while local brewery Trace Brewing will serve beer and cider options.

Programs scheduled to take place in the near future include a Fall Art Market on Oct. 9, Harvest Hayrides on Oct. 14 and “Shiver by the River” on Dec. 10.