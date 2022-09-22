Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s Neely Nicholson wins section qualifier, turns attention to WPIALs
Three years ago, Neely Nicholson was playing golf as a recreation. But last week, the Shady Side Academy senior carded a 77 to win the Section 2-2A individual title at Del-Mar Country Club. “I was pretty nervous at first,” Nicholson said. “I got more loose and it started going well....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Bethel Park rolls past Baldwin in Allegheny Six
Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Bethel Park picked up a 36-7 victory over Baldwin (1-4, 0-2) in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night. The Black Hawks (4-1, 1-0) scored 36 unanswered points. Gavin Moul added 129 rushing yards and two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team
Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experienced Bethel Park girls soccer team off to strong start
The Bethel Park girls soccer team has climbed into WPIAL elite territory this season. The Black Hawks were ranked second in Class 4A in the Trib HSSN WPIAL girls soccer rankings for the week ending Sept. 18. Bethel Park started out 6-0 with five shutouts and 4-0 in Section 2...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Hills football maintains optimism despite early struggles
North Hills isn’t dismayed. The Indians, coming off their most successful season in a decade, got off to an 0-4 start to begin the 2022 season, but coach Pat Carey knew his young team may have some growing pains, and that’s helped him keep things in perspective. “We’re...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Monessen takes down unbeaten California
Daevon Burke scored three touchdowns and Monessen knocked off undefeated California, 28-20, in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night. Burke scored on runs of 1, 14 and 8 yards and TyVaughn Kershaw added a 6-yard TD rush as the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0) built a 28-8 lead and held off a late comeback. Coming into the game, California (4-1, 0-1) had outscored its four opponents 217-26.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2022: Bethel Park boys knock off Thomas Jefferson
0 – Trevor Kovatch and Dylan Rathway each had two goals, and Brandon Yeschenko, Preston Rathway and Dylan Timko also scored to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Southmoreland (0-10, 0-8). Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0 – Will Doutt scored the decisive goal and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 21, 2022: Mt. Lebanon wins South Hills showdown
Sarah Kushnir and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-0 victory over Bethel Park (7-2, 5-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Melia Peer had two assists for the Blue Devils (8-0-2, 6-0). Aquinas Academy 3, Ellis School 0 – Bella...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls blanks Neshannock in MAC
Jaren Brickner threw for 153 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and a TD to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 22-0 victory at Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Beaver Falls (4-1, 2-0) outgained Neshannock, 514 yards to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seneca Valley excels on offense, defense to defeat Mt. Lebanon
It was the performance Seneca Valley coach Ron Bustchle has been waiting for. A havoc-wreaking defense that forced six turnovers and an offense that took advantage of its opportunities combined for a dominant performance for the Raiders in a 24-6 win at Mt. Lebanon on Friday night in a clash between Class 6A teams.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon gains confidence with rivalry victory over Thomas Jefferson
Belle Vernon was opportunistic in a 21-7 victory over rival Thomas Jefferson on Friday night. Despite the two squads no longer being in the same conference, the hatred between the two was evident, and the Leopards (2-2, 0-0) came out on top. “It’s big because it’s TJ, but we needed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem boys soccer team trounces Jeannette
Maybe it was the energy from Senior Night or the realization this year is far from over, but Greensburg Salem decided to play its best soccer game of the season. In contrast, Jeannette may have played its worst. Seniors Daishaun Alexander, Owen Gall and Taylor Edwards scored two goals apiece...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: West Mifflin edges Beaver in overtime
DelRon White rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead West Mifflin to a 31-24 upset over No. 4 Beaver (3-2, 1-1) in the Class 3A Western Hills Conference on Friday night. White scored on runs of 4, 20, 3 and 4 yards for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated
Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 1 Aliquippa rallies past West Allegheny in Parkway Conference
Tiqwai Hayes ran for two touchdowns as top-ranked Aliquippa slipped past West Allegheny, 19-16, in the Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night. Hayes scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Quips (4-0, 2-0). Brock Cornell scored on a pair of 26-yard...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rodney Gallagher uses brain to lead Laurel Highlands
Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide receiver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gesinski sisters connect to lead Mt. Pleasant girls soccer past Southmoreland
Sisters Riley and Morgan Gesinski couldn’t wait to play varsity soccer together so they could make an impact for fast-rising Mt. Pleasant. They are both good players individually, but they showed what they can do as a pair Wednesday night in an important road victory that kept Mt. Pleasant undefeated.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair stays undefeated with victory over Peters Township
Upper St. Clair outlasted Peters Township in a defensive struggle Friday night with a gritty, 17-10 win in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference. The victory was led by the Panthers defensive unit, which held the Indians out of the end zone until the game’s final minute. “I thought...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm
First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
