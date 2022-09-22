ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Chapel, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team

Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experienced Bethel Park girls soccer team off to strong start

The Bethel Park girls soccer team has climbed into WPIAL elite territory this season. The Black Hawks were ranked second in Class 4A in the Trib HSSN WPIAL girls soccer rankings for the week ending Sept. 18. Bethel Park started out 6-0 with five shutouts and 4-0 in Section 2...
BETHEL PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Fox Chapel, PA
Education
City
Fox Chapel, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Hills football maintains optimism despite early struggles

North Hills isn’t dismayed. The Indians, coming off their most successful season in a decade, got off to an 0-4 start to begin the 2022 season, but coach Pat Carey knew his young team may have some growing pains, and that’s helped him keep things in perspective. “We’re...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class A football roundup: Monessen takes down unbeaten California

Daevon Burke scored three touchdowns and Monessen knocked off undefeated California, 28-20, in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night. Burke scored on runs of 1, 14 and 8 yards and TyVaughn Kershaw added a 6-yard TD rush as the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0) built a 28-8 lead and held off a late comeback. Coming into the game, California (4-1, 0-1) had outscored its four opponents 217-26.
MONESSEN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Murray
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seneca Valley excels on offense, defense to defeat Mt. Lebanon

It was the performance Seneca Valley coach Ron Bustchle has been waiting for. A havoc-wreaking defense that forced six turnovers and an offense that took advantage of its opportunities combined for a dominant performance for the Raiders in a 24-6 win at Mt. Lebanon on Friday night in a clash between Class 6A teams.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem boys soccer team trounces Jeannette

Maybe it was the energy from Senior Night or the realization this year is far from over, but Greensburg Salem decided to play its best soccer game of the season. In contrast, Jeannette may have played its worst. Seniors Daishaun Alexander, Owen Gall and Taylor Edwards scored two goals apiece...
GREENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Exams#Linus High School#Linus K12#Linus College#The College Board#Ap
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated

Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rodney Gallagher uses brain to lead Laurel Highlands

Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide receiver...
UNIONTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upper St. Clair stays undefeated with victory over Peters Township

Upper St. Clair outlasted Peters Township in a defensive struggle Friday night with a gritty, 17-10 win in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference. The victory was led by the Panthers defensive unit, which held the Indians out of the end zone until the game’s final minute. “I thought...
MCMURRAY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm

First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy