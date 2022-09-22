ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Man dead, 2 fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead while another man and woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Mesa, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
fox10phoenix.com

Combating drunk driving: NTSB recommends devices to be installed in new cars

PHOENIX - The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending all new cars include impaired driver detection technology and advanced driver monitoring systems. The goal is to prevent traffic deaths. The people we spoke to lost a loved one in a DUI crash last October. They hope this technology will help...
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly kidnaps victim from Phoenix apartment, kills and dismembers him over unsettled debt

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man from his apartment, then killing and dismembering him near Tucson. According to KSAZ-TV, John Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 because of unresolved debt. A police release obtained by KSAZ alleges that Smith’s family tried to contact Cole to make sure Smith was safe.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Traffic Accident#Ariz Mesa Police#Val Vista Drive
AZFamily

One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
12 News

Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man will have to postpone his wish of completing his first Ironman triathlon after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Jason Ottman was out training on his bicycle at 4:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Lone Mountain...
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road after the bodies of 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were found in the carport just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 22.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
GILA BEND, AZ
AZFamily

Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
GUADALUPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy