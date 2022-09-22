Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead while another man and woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman...
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a collision near 3rd Street and McDowell that happened early Saturday morning. Sgt. Brian Bower stated, "An adult male victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while in the roadway. The vehicle drove away from the area and no description for follow up was provided."
fox10phoenix.com
Crash shuts down portion of Van Buren Street in Phoenix
Van Buren Street will be closed from 48th St. to 44th St. in Phoenix due to a crash involving a dump truck. Police say the car's driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
fox10phoenix.com
Combating drunk driving: NTSB recommends devices to be installed in new cars
PHOENIX - The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending all new cars include impaired driver detection technology and advanced driver monitoring systems. The goal is to prevent traffic deaths. The people we spoke to lost a loved one in a DUI crash last October. They hope this technology will help...
Man allegedly kidnaps victim from Phoenix apartment, kills and dismembers him over unsettled debt
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man from his apartment, then killing and dismembering him near Tucson. According to KSAZ-TV, John Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 because of unresolved debt. A police release obtained by KSAZ alleges that Smith’s family tried to contact Cole to make sure Smith was safe.
Tempe police looking for man who reportedly exposed himself to high school girl
Tempe police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a high school student Friday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Police release body camera video showing deadly shooting in Phoenix
The incident, which involved a man with a samurai sword, happened on Sept. 10. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman, died from his injuries at a hospital.
AZFamily
One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man will have to postpone his wish of completing his first Ironman triathlon after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Jason Ottman was out training on his bicycle at 4:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Lone Mountain...
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road after the bodies of 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were found in the carport just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 22.
Police pull man out of Tempe Town Lake after indecent exposure call
PHOENIX — A Tempe police boat was used to safely pull a man out of Tempe Town Lake Tuesday morning. Police and Fire Medical Rescue responded to an indecent exposure call for service, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in the water at Tempe Town Lake.
Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear
Two people were found dead in the driveway of a west Phoenix home early Thursday and authorities don't yet know how they died.
fox10phoenix.com
SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa
GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
