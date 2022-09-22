Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
247Sports
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders
If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
Important confirmation from Buckeye target for Ohio State - Wisconsin game
An offensive lineman the Buckeyes offered in June was ultra-impressed with Ohio State's win over Notre Dame as he sat in The Shoe and will be back for the Wisconsin game.
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
Webblog: Michigan made important strides with Chris Peal's mother, too
Michigan helped its chances of landing Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day CB Chris Peal significantly during his official visit last weekend. Lack of familiarity and distance.
Cowboys Give Tryouts to 3 Free Agent QBs - But Cooper Rush Has 'Swagger'
Says tight end Jake Ferguson of Cowboys QB Rush: "Swagger isn’t always outgoing and loud and crazy. ... He’s definitely got it and it’s infectious.'' At the same time ... QB tryouts here at The Star.
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
Atlanta Hawks Bringing Back Former Player
The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 24-year-old shooting guard played for the Hawks G League team in 2019.
Smith headed back to Starkville?
Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame
After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
How to watch Tide target Davin Cosby announce decision on Saturday
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby will announce his college decision on Saturday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know. Who: Davin Cosby, 4-star SG, Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy. Rated the No. 16 shooting guard and the No. 114 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports...
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
DL Rodney Lora decommits from Virginia, has several schools in mind
A Friday night loss on the field was followed by a Saturday morning loss off it for Virginia. Defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who plays at Woodberry Forest (Va.) School, announced his decommitment from the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Lora committed to Virginia in late June, but decided to pull back...
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
247Sports
Maryland vs. Michigan football: Wolverines due for upset loss, CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden says
Upsets in college football are common. Honestly, they’re a part of the game, and can be expected each and every week over the course of a long regular season. Marshall stunned Notre Dame, Kentucky went on the road and took down Florida, and Appalachian State broke through for a massive upset of Texas A&M -- all of that coming in Week 2. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said another upset is coming this weekend when Maryland (3-0) travels to Ann Arbor for a clash with No. 4 Michigan (3-0) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Coach reacts to Michigan's close win over Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — DJ Turner and RJ Moten each made a drive-killing interception, and Blake Corum delivered the two most impactful offensive plays of the afternoon with long touchdowns in short-yardage situations to help Michigan begin its Big Ten title defense with a victory over Maryland on Saturday afternoon at the Big House.
247Sports
