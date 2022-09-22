ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
247Sports

Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date

Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
247Sports

Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA

Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Smith headed back to Starkville?

Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame

After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Maryland vs. Michigan football: Wolverines due for upset loss, CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden says

Upsets in college football are common. Honestly, they’re a part of the game, and can be expected each and every week over the course of a long regular season. Marshall stunned Notre Dame, Kentucky went on the road and took down Florida, and Appalachian State broke through for a massive upset of Texas A&M -- all of that coming in Week 2. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said another upset is coming this weekend when Maryland (3-0) travels to Ann Arbor for a clash with No. 4 Michigan (3-0) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy