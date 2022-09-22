ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Land deal signed for Clifton road project

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
CLIFTON, CO
nbc11news.com

A beautiful weekend ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we have seen plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. However, conditions have remained dry during the whole day. Temperatures have hovered in the upper to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. High pressure off to the Northwest has given us clear skies. However, since that high pressure is not directly over the Grand Valley, we have had a slight breeze.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose Public Safety Complex complete

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018. In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.
MONTROSE, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
nbc11news.com

Drier weather arrives, sets us up for a sunny weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drier weather is working its way into Western Colorado. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through our Thursday evening, but most areas are finished with the rain. This sets us up for a beauty of a weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Driver hauling 90,000 fentanyl pills pulled over near Colorado state line

A driver made it 10 miles into the state Wednesday morning before authorities pulled him over and discovered several packages containing different forms of the deadly narcotic fentanyl. The driver, 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near mile marker 10 on Interstate 70 in...
MACK, CO
nbc11news.com

CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week. Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.
CLIFTON, CO
nbc11news.com

New owners share their vision for historic KP Building

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Since a devastating fire in 2012 the historic KP building in Montrose has sat vacant and now, after a change of ownership the building is getting new life breathed into it. Co owners, Clay Bales and Jason Raibles purchased the building on 33 S Cascade Ave...
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

One arrested in I-70 drug bust

MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office caught another alleged drug smuggler on I-70 earlier this week, confiscating tens of thousands of fentanyl pills and several pounds of fentanyl powder. The sheriff’s office reports that it stopped a car near mile marker 10 on I-70 and did...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO

