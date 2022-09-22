Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Land deal signed for Clifton road project
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
nbc11news.com
A beautiful weekend ahead
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we have seen plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. However, conditions have remained dry during the whole day. Temperatures have hovered in the upper to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. High pressure off to the Northwest has given us clear skies. However, since that high pressure is not directly over the Grand Valley, we have had a slight breeze.
nbc11news.com
Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
nbc11news.com
Montrose Public Safety Complex complete
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018. In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
nbc11news.com
Drier weather arrives, sets us up for a sunny weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drier weather is working its way into Western Colorado. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through our Thursday evening, but most areas are finished with the rain. This sets us up for a beauty of a weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright...
Inside Look at Public Lands Clean-up
We've reported on the clean-up of the public land the city is currently undergoing but now see up close what it actually looks like.
CBS News
Driver hauling 90,000 fentanyl pills pulled over near Colorado state line
A driver made it 10 miles into the state Wednesday morning before authorities pulled him over and discovered several packages containing different forms of the deadly narcotic fentanyl. The driver, 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near mile marker 10 on Interstate 70 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
KJCT8
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
nbc11news.com
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week. Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc11news.com
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
nbc11news.com
New owners share their vision for historic KP Building
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Since a devastating fire in 2012 the historic KP building in Montrose has sat vacant and now, after a change of ownership the building is getting new life breathed into it. Co owners, Clay Bales and Jason Raibles purchased the building on 33 S Cascade Ave...
Fruita Fall Festival Starts This Weekend
The Fruita Fall Festival will celebrate its 107th year on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, according to the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce.
nbc11news.com
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
nbc11news.com
One arrested in I-70 drug bust
MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office caught another alleged drug smuggler on I-70 earlier this week, confiscating tens of thousands of fentanyl pills and several pounds of fentanyl powder. The sheriff’s office reports that it stopped a car near mile marker 10 on I-70 and did...
nbc11news.com
Deputy Chief named Interim Chief for Grand Junction Police Department
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following the recent departure of former Police Chief Doug Shoemaker last month, City Manager Greg Caton has appointed a temporary replacement to serve in his stead. Current Deputy Chief Matt Smith has been selected to serve as police chief until a national search can be...
nbc11news.com
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
Comments / 0