ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Interview with the Vampire Is the Season’s Best Fantasy Franchise Reboot

By Judy Berman
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nsWp_0i5LZ69000

The most mesmerizing scene in the stellar first episode of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire takes place around a poker table. It’s 1910, the setting is New Orleans, and Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his new acquaintance Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) are in the middle of a game with some of the city’s most powerful men. As these white elites condescend to Louis, a prosperous young brothel owner of Creole heritage, Lestat literally pauses time, freezing everyone besides the two of them in place in order to speak telepathically to Louis and punish the racists by fixing the hand in favor of the Black man they clearly view as inferior.

The tableau is breathtaking—ruddy faces turned to stone, poker chips frozen in midair between the hand dropping them and the green felt tabletop. It’s also a crucial moment in the show’s fantasy-horror narrative; Lestat has yet to reveal to Louis that he’s a vampire, and this is the first overt display of his powers that Louis has witnessed. Lestat has confided in him, but there’s something more. In the language of visual metaphor, when time stops and two people communicate without speaking, that’s how you know they’re falling in love. AMC’s surprisingly smart, gloriously pulpy Interview , premiering on Oct. 2, works on all of the above levels at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQTCJ_0i5LZ69000
Jacob Anderson, center, and Sam Reid, right, in 'Interview with the Vampire' Alan Taylor—AMC

The TV adaptation of the late horror icon Anne Rice ’s most famous novel, from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson (who is overseeing the network’s multi-series Rice franchise) and creator Rolin Jones ( Friday Night Lights , Perry Mason ), arrives with a good deal of baggage. Along with the challenge of satisfying an engaged fandom that is sure to push back if the show doesn’t meet expectations, AMC has to contend with the divisive legacy of director Neil Jordan’s 1994 Interview with the Vampire film. An extremely-of-its-time hunkfest starring Brad Pitt , Antonio Banderas , Christian Slater , and Tom Cruise in a Nicole Kidman wig, the movie has become a touchstone of ’90s nostalgia. But its two-hour runtime compressed Rice’s vampire picaresque in a way that undermined the book’s languid, Southern gothic pace. Thanks largely to a ridiculous portrayal of Lestat from the miscast Cruise, it’s also campy to the point of self-mockery—and I say this as someone who has a lot of affection for it.

Jones and Johnson wisely avoid repeating those mistakes, as well as forcing direct comparisons to a predecessor that still has a cult of its own, by making a few simple yet fundamental changes. Like the novel and the movie, AMC’s Interview is framed as a conversation between Louis and a reporter eager to break his unbelievable life story. In previous tellings, that journalist was a naive 20-something who is so oblivious to the loss, pain, and guilt that underlies Louis’ tale that he ends up begging his subject to turn him into a vampire. (The request doesn’t go over well.) But the TV series takes place 49 years after that catastrophic interview, between the ageless Louis—who’s hiding in plain sight in a high-tech Dubai compound that keeps him shielded from the sun—and Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy, now an author of some renown and many regrets who is facing a Parkinson’s diagnosis as he approaches retirement age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2Yga_0i5LZ69000
Eric Bogosian in 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Alfonso Bresciani—AMC

Bogosian is always the right choice to play a hard-boiled journalist, and he’s especially great at representing the internal conflict that animates a thoughtful guy whose instincts remain sharp even as his body falters. But beyond the ideal casting, the choice to make this Interview a retelling of Louis’ biography—and in some senses a sequel to the book and film—makes room for other helpful adjustments. The older Daniel is a more insightful, challenging interlocutor, and this Louis, who’s had an extra half-century to reflect on his own history, more candid. Times have changed, too, since their first meeting in 1973. More language exists to express Louis’ experiences as a queer, Black (and technically dead) man over the course of a tumultuous century for people who share aspects of his identity. In an era when depiction is too often conflated with endorsement, the framing device creates space for some sly commentary on the trope-stuffed narrative that Louis relates in Rice’s 46-year-old novel; Daniel calls one particular anecdote that casts Lestat as Louis’ white savior “the shame of queer theorists everywhere.”

Daniel’s first interview question—“So, Mr. Du Lac, how long have you been dead?”—prompts Louis to recount the events leading up to his transformation from human to vampire. A Black man of means in early 20th century New Orleans, he had few options but to invest a sizable inheritance derived from a sugar plantation in a handful of establishments in the red-light district of Storyville. (In earlier Interviews , Louis, who’s played by Pitt in the movie, starts out as a white enslaver in late 18th century New Orleans. It probably goes without saying that such a character could not pass as a hero, or even an antihero, in 2022.) As in the poker scene, he has to walk a fine line socially and within the business community to maintain his family’s fortune without appearing to pose a threat to his white counterparts. His God-fearing mother and siblings don’t approve of his work, but their comfortable lifestyle relies on his earnings. It creates tension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJBhD_0i5LZ69000
Sam Reid, left, and Jacob Anderson in 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Michele K. Short—Sony Pictures

Enter Lestat, a freethinking, libertine, unapologetically bloodthirsty Frenchman (Frenchpire?) for whom New Orleans, with its elaborate and sordid nightlife scene, makes an ideal home—and Louis, an attractive outsider with roots in that demimonde, an ideal companion. Given that Louis has always harbored what he calls “latencies” that only exacerbate his sense of difference, the combination of love, acceptance, and sexual satiety Lestat offers him is irresistible. Whereas the movie stopped at campy Pitt/Cruise queerbaiting, seemingly unsure whether to portray Louis and Lestat’s relationship as sexy or hilarious, the show delivers steamy, sweaty, full-throttle gay romance. The scene where Lestat turns Louis is a pulp masterpiece, set in a church and rife with blood and fire.

In the five (out of seven) episodes provided for review, Interview ’s flashbacks create, more than anything else, the portrait of a rather unusual love affair that nonetheless contains echoes of other once-verboten, same-sex and interracial, romances. The introduction of child vampire Claudia (Bailey Bass, eerily convincing in the role that made Kirsten Dunst famous) slows things down a bit with overwrought metaphors about nontraditional parents. Yet the show never lapses into the preachy generalizations of Ryan Murphy ’s genre spectacles . Indeed, it works so well because Louis and Lestat are distinct characters who quickly arrive at a heartbreaking impasse. Louis has a conscience, doesn’t want to kill people, and increasingly resents Lestat for taking away everything he loved about being human. Lestat may be an amoral monster, but his love for Louis (and, incidentally, for music) is genuine and unwavering. Best known for playing Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm , Anderson gives his tortured protagonist a potent mix of rage, guilt, and vulnerability. All Reid has to do to improve upon Cruise’s performance is to tone it down, and he does.

It’s been a disappointing season, so far, for high-profile series based on mega-popular fantasy novels. Interview succeeds where House of the Dragon and especially The Rings of Power have been struggling because it puts a compelling spin on a familiar world, seizes an opportunity to improve upon an inferior adaptation, and has a real sense of fun—which used to be inherent in genre fare before it started winning Emmys and Oscars and got freighted with the burden of prestige. Now that so many major IP-based projects seem focus-grouped to the point of blandness, it’s refreshing to see one take wild risks that mostly pay off. Watching a good fantasy show should feel like time stopping, like yielding to the influence of a charismatic monster, like falling in love. After months of misplaced hype, Interview with the Vampire is finally the real thing.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Constantin Reveals Cast for Fantasy Epic Series ‘Hagen’

Constantin Film has unveiled the main cast for Hagen, its ambitious new fantasy series, billed as a reinterpretation of the Nibelungenlied, the German folk saga often cited as an inspiration for J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Dutch actor Gijs Naber (Blackbook, The Story of My Wife) will star as the titular Hagen von Tronje in the project, alongside Jannis Niewöhner (Berlin Station, Amazon’s Beat) as his antagonist, the nearly-invincible hero Siegfried. Lilja van der Zwaag will play princess Kriemhild, Rosalinde Mynster the Valkyrie Brunhild, while Dominic Marcus Singer will take on the role of King Gunter. More from...
MOVIES
TVLine

Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top

I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Neil Jordan
Person
Jacob Anderson
Person
Eric Bogosian
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sony Pictures#Amc
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
IndieWire

Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Told to Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World’ Films

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was more than just underpaid for “Jurassic World.” Howard, who starred alongside Chris Pratt in the revamped “Jurassic Park” trilogy reboot, earlier said that she was “paid so much less than” Pratt for the first “Jurassic World” film in 2014. Now, Howard is coming clean about another studio demand, which was that she lose weight for her role. It wasn’t until 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” directed by Colin Trevorrow, that Howard was allowed to use her “natural body” on set and that she was protected from body shaming. “What being in this third film allowed, how do...
WEIGHT LOSS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Criminal Minds’ Original Characters Reid and Simmons Will ‘Still Exist’ on Paramount+ Revival: ‘They Are Not Gone Gone’

The “Criminal Minds” revival on Paramount+ may not feature every original star, but their presence is still felt, showrunner Erica Messer said on Wednesday’s virtual Television Critics Association panel. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who portrayed Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, on the CBS procedural, are not currently attached and it’s unknown where the characters are. “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it,” Messer teased. “We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.” The executive producer added that...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

TIME

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy