Editorial: Toledo positioned to lead on renewable energy

Toledo and northwest Ohio are well-positioned to be contenders for a rich research prize.

The U.S. Department of Energy is planning a national network of regional hydrogen hubs to speed development of the clean and powerful fuel. DOE has $8 billion to create the network.

The University of Toledo, along with industrial, utility, and university partners inside and outside of the state have formed the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen coalition to go after a slice of that federal initiative.

It is highly likely that the Toledo area hydrogen hub application will get rolled up into an even bigger effort called the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.

Ohio is one of seven states, along with Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, with a memorandum of understanding and pledge to work together to bring a hydrogen hub to the region.

The nonbinding agreement encourages broad collaboration on one or more hydrogen hub applications. It also provides a structure to speed the implementation of hydrogen throughout the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.

The DOE H2Hubs are meant to establish the blueprint for decarbonizing U.S. industry by 2035. In the news release announcing the program, hydrogen produced through electrolysis from water is touted as a possibility for an all-renewable fuel option. DOE envisions electricity produced by solar or wind used to create hydrogen.

Toledo’s place in the solar firmament is well-known thanks to First Solar’s stunning growth assisted by UT research. The $10 million electrolysis project at Energy Harbor’s Davis-Besse nuclear power plant is one of the first in the nation, and UT is also a big part of that project.

Adding hydrogen production to nuclear power plants’ capabilities provides another revenue source and can extend the life of economically failing facilities.

The Toledo trifecta is established by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to Cleveland Cliffs to highlight the environmental commitment in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed last fall. The East Toledo steel plant is a low-emission producer using natural gas and equipped to switch to hydrogen if it’s available.

The University of Toledo and collaborators throughout the region and even the nation have been at the forefront of the renewable energy industry in its infancy.

Now, as it is clearly heading into a fast growth stage, this work has the university and northwest Ohio positioned for leadership in an economically and environmentally crucial mission.

We are highly confident the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition and the Department of Energy Hydrogen Hubs need Toledo to have maximum strength.