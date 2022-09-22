ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Candidates for top Arizona election job spar in debate

By BOB CHRISTIE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xkisr_0i5LXFvs00
1 of 3

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate Thursday evening as they each seek the state’s top elections post.

The two vying to be the next secretary of state — Republican Rep. Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County recorder — had vastly differing views on the outcome of the 2020 election, the violent attack on Congress and how to run elections going forward.

Finchem said he would not have certified the 2020 results in two of Arizona’s 15 counties because he said they were “irredeemably compromised.” He pointed to Yuma County, where two women have pleaded guilty to illegally collecting a few ballots and await sentencing.

He said that was just one example of the problems that he believes merited not allowing that small county and those in the state’s most populous, Maricopa, to be certified. No evidence has been uncovered to show that the problems were large enough to change the results that saw then-President Donald lose in Arizona.

“I’m not talking about overturning an election. I’m talking about declaring one county’s election as irredeemably compromised,” Finchem said. “Now if that alters the outcome of the election, that’s a different story.”

Fontes, who lost his 2020 reelection bid, said the courts are the place for those issues to be hashed out, as they often are.

“What we now have is an entire set of fiction that has somehow managed to make a lot of money for some people outside of the regular norms that we expect,” Fontes said. “This is a chaotic way of readdressing a political loss.”

Fontes said voters need stability and predictability in elected officials, not “wild-eyed skepticism.”

The 30-minute debate sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission was the public’s only scheduled chance to see the two candidates for secretary of state side-by-side. The secretary acts as Arizona’s top election official, oversees many business filings and is next in line if the governor leaves office prematurely.

Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, although he did not enter the grounds.

He acknowledged Thursday that he’s been interviewed by the Department of Justice and the congressional panel investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. He said he was there to deliver evidence to members of Congress so they could object to certifying President Joe Biden’s win.

“The last time I checked, being at a place when something’s happening is not illegal,” Finchem said. “I’ve been treated as a witness, not a suspect.”

Fontes said Finchem’s presence was damning.

“What we saw was an angry mob that didn’t like the outcome of one election,” Fontes said. “What he did was engage in a violent insurrection and try to overturn the very Constitution that holds this nation together.”

Finchem pushed back, saying as a former police officer he did no such thing.

“For him to assert that I was part of a criminal uprising is absurd, and frankly, it is a lie,” Finchem said.

But Fontes continued, pointing out Finchem’s membership in the Oath Keepers, a group that has called for the overthrow of the government and backed people who have called for civil war.

“It is a unhinged and violent aspect of Mr. Finchem that he’d rather not discuss,” Fontes said.

The two also sparred over Arizona’s voting system, where more than 80% of voters vote early, most by mail.

Finchem has said he wants mail in voting ended for most, and has joined with the Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, in a lawsuit seeking to require all ballots to be hand-counted in a state that saw 3.4 million ballots cast in 2020 covering more than 100 races. A federal judge dismissed the case in August but they have appealed.

Finchem attacked Fontes for issues that came up during his tenure as Maricopa County recorder, including long lines during a 2018 election and his effort — blocked by the courts — to mail ballots to all voters in the March 2020 presidential primary. Fontes defended that effort, noting that the coronavirus pandemic had just hit the state and people were scared to leave their homes.

“We need to build confidence,” Finchem said. “We need to have a senior elections director who will just follow the law instead of making it up as he goes. And that’s what we’ve had here.”

Fontes is an attorney and former Marine who ran primary ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.

After the debate, Finchem would say little about his interactions with the Justice Department.

“It was a long list of questions and quite frankly I don’t remember all of them,” he said.

Pressed by reporters, he said they asked why he was there and that he was interviewed “a couple of months ago.”

Fontes said after the debate it was good that Finchem was questioned by the Justice Department and the Jan. 6 committee.

“And I hope they investigate, and if he did something wrong, I hope that they prosecute him and convict him,” Fontes said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin's Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Far from shying from his contrarian reputation, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Jonson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from. He’s trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus. His Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has gone in a safer direction, cultivating an image as a nonthreatening defender of the middle class with TV ads showing him hitting baseballs, delivering pizzas to children and shopping for groceries. Their race is one of a handful around the country that could decide control of the Senate next year, and the only one with an incumbent Republican seeking reelection in a state carried by President Joe Biden. It’s also shaping up as the kind of razor-close finish that’s become common in Wisconsin, where Donald Trump carried the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and then lost to Biden by about the same margin two years ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Major abortion law changes unlikely in S. Carolina after Roe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether conservative South Carolina changes its abortion laws at all in the wake of this year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision may be decided by divided conservatives Tuesday in the state House. South Carolina for decades was at the forefront of passing more restrictive abortion laws that challenged Roe v. Wade. before the landmark case was overturned this summer. But the state that helped lead the nation through requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods before abortions is at an impasse during a special session. The Senate could only muster enough votes to tweak South Carolina’s current six-week ban — which isn’t even in effect at the moment because of a state Supreme Court challenge. The state House can accept that version and send it to the governor’s desk, where it will likely be signed into law.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Former NJ governor, US Rep. James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday. “Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes,” Murphy, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement. Florio was a longtime public servant who held numerous posts on the local, county, state and federal levels.
TRENTON, NJ
The Associated Press

C.B. Embry submits resignation from Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry has stepped down from the General Assembly. The Republican lawmaker from Morgantown formally submitted his resignation letter on Monday to Senate President Robert Stivers, a statement from the Senate Majority Caucus said. Embry was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and has served on several committees including his current position as chair of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. Before serving in the Senate, he also served in the House. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duty to his constituents.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on Friday, which he declared “Native American Day” in California. The University of California’s Hastings College of the Law will be known as the College of the Law, San Francisco. The school’s graduates include former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The school was founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a wealthy rancher and former chief justice of the California Supreme Court who helped orchestrate and finance campaigns by white settlers in Mendocino County to kill and enslave members of the Yuki Indian tribe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4. HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender reassignment surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award her damages for emotional distress, attorney fees and repayment of more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket medical costs she incurred because Houston County excluded surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan. U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county’s refusal to cover Lange’s prescribed gender reassignment treatments amounted to illegal sex discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Treadwell’s order cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn’t fire an employee for being transgender. He also found it undisputed that Lange’s surgery was “medically necessary.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Spar#Sentencing#Republican#Democrat#State
The Associated Press

Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he expanded the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.” President Joe Biden also declared an emergency for the state, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places were dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said. Twenty people face state charges of animal cruelty and dogfighting, authorities said. Investigators also seized about 30 guns and $40,000 in cash, prosecutors said.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

47 deputies stripped of guns after failing psych tests

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible″ to have to relieve the deputies of their duties, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly told KTVU-TV. The station obtained a copy of a letter notifying the deputies of their change of status last Friday. The deputies will still receive their pay and benefits. The move came after the Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal audit of deputies’ psychological examinations from January 2016 to the present.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Company plans to make Dixie paper plates in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Georgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday. The 900,000-square-foot facility, which will be built on a Tennessee Certified Site, is anticipated to be completed by summer 2024, officials said. Fernando Gonzalez, president of consumer business for Georgia-Pacific, said the Jackson plant will be the first Dixie facility the company has built since 1991.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
LA GRANGE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy