Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/22

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Aug. 24-25 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” white and tan male, unlicensed; dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation at shelter Aug. 24); stray picked by a control officer July 14 at 3565 E. Manhattan Blvd., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” tan male, unlicensed; dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation at shelter Aug. 24); stray taken to shelter July 25 by Toledo police from the 600 block of Congress Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown brindle and white, unlicensed; dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation at shelter Aug. 24); stray picked by a control officer July 25 at 914 Belmont Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown brindle, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (11 years old, pancreatitis, foreign body in stomach); surrendered Aug. 24 by Latasha Galbreath, Reynolds Road, Toledo.

Pinscher/Boston terrier mix, black and white male; unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (14 years old, heart failure, legs going out); surrendered Aug. 25 by Sandra King, Kenwood Boulevard, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Aug 24-25 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Australian shepherd, tricolor female; stray taken to shelter Aug. 12 by Ryann Meade, Waterworks Drive, Toledo, from the 1500 block of Broadway Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, black and white male; stray picked by a control officer Feb. 1 on Franklin Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” tan male; stray taken to shelter June 21 by Toledo police from the 2200 block of Cherry Street, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.