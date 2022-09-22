Rebecca Visser (1949-2022)

Rebecca Visser, co-author of two books on historic Toledo cemeteries and a leader in Perrysburg and Toledo history groups, who made the past vivid through events she organized, died Sept. 13 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 73.

She had cancer, her husband, Ron Visser said.

Mrs. Visser, who was best known as Becky, was co-author with Renee Jayne of Toledo’s Woodlawn Cemetery in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series. The book, published in 2014, covered the first half-century of the cemetery on Central Avenue, which opened in 1876.

She was co-author with Gary Franks of Toledo’s Forest Cemetery, which Mrs. Visser and he self-published in 2019. Mr. Franks, who helped with the first book, said they’d begun work on a volume about Woodlawn’s second 50 years when they decided to focus on a history of Forest, 36 years older than Woodlawn and Toledo’s first cemetery.

Mrs. Visser’s hope was to bring attention to the 94-acre Forest and its place in history.

“This cemetery is the background of Toledo,” Mrs. Visser told The Blade in 2018.

She said in January, 2022: “It amazes me how many people know where Woodlawn is because it’s on a main drag, but when I started talking about Forest, people would say to me, ‘I never heard of that cemetery’ or ‘Where is that cemetery?’

“Well, it’s our founders, the builders, the visionaries of Toledo that are there,” said Mrs. Visser, who lived in Perrysburg Township.

Among those pioneers is John Berdan, Toledo’s first mayor, whose gravesite for years was mistakenly listed as being in Woodlawn. (His son, also John Berdan, is interred at Woodlawn.)

“We all have our place in history. Let’s get it straight,” Mrs. Visser said in 2018.

She researched the individuals and put together the biographies. Mr. Franks photographed grave sites, handled editing duties, and knit the material together. If they had differences, “we ironed them out by talking and compromising,” Mr. Franks said. “She was very easy to work with.”

More recently, she and Mr. Franks worked on a design in anticipation of an Ohio Historical Marker being placed at Forest. She also called for repairs to rough roads through the cemetery.

“She said it many, many times. That was her hobby – ‘digging up dead people,’” Mr. Franks said. “She was interested in finding out facts, especially about some of the most obscure people.”

Mrs. Visser’s interest in history was piqued as a stay-at-home mother on East Sixth Street in Perrysburg, hearing stories of the town’s past from longtime neighbors.

“She soaked it all in,” Mr. Visser said.

She began to help out with the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce. She became a board member and in time president of Historic Perrysburg.

“She saw she could contribute and make things better,” Mr. Visser said.

She put together historically themed scavenger hunts and teas and home tours. She found speakers to appear as Eleanor Roosevelt and the Unsinkable Molly Brown and offer “first-hand” perspectives. To mark an anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald’s sinking she arranged a lecture at Way Public Library that featured divers who retrieved the lake freighter’s bell.

“She was a real organizer of events,” said Mr. Franks, who first met her when he was elected to History Perrysburg’s board in 2009. “She was a real go-getter in the organization, to get things done, to come up with new ideas.”

“She had a bigger view of how things should be done and the right people to contact to get publicity done,” Mr. Franks said.

But she did not want to be in the limelight and quashed Mr. Franks’ plan to nominate her for Historic Perrysburg’s Bentley Award to honor leadership in historic preservation, saying, “ ‘I just want to do things. I don’t want to be acknowledged,’” Mr. Franks recalled.

She did receive other recognitions, including a Community Service Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She also was a former trustee of the Toledo History Museum.

She was born July 13, 1949, to Gladys and Kenneth Deck. She grew up on Geneva Avenue in South Toledo and was a 1969 graduate of Bowsher High School.

Surviving are her husband, Ron Visser, whom she married Oct. 10, 1970; sons Brian Visser and Shawn Visser; sister, Elaine Tressler, and three grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg. Memorial services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Perrysburg.

The family suggests tributes to Friends of Forest Cemetery in care of the Toledo History Museum or St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Perrysburg.