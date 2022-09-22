ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bringing awareness to National Recovery Month

By Mikayla Newton
 2 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Latonia Rich will celebrate 22 years of sobriety this December, but she’s taking a moment to reflect on where she came from this September — or National Recovery Month.

“I grew up in DC and was affected by the crack wave of the 80s. I ended up coming into recovery December 14, 2000, and I haven’t looked back since,” said Rich.

She says addiction affected her entire family and she now works in recovery.

“I came here and I was high as a kite, but I didn’t want to live the way I’ve been living. I was the first person in my family that actually came into recovery, so it was a glimmer of hope,” said Rich.

Meghan Westwood, executive director for Maryland Treatment Centers says they’re seeing overdose deaths rise again in the state.

“In the first nine months of 2021 in the state of Maryland, we saw about 2,100 deaths related to it, but 150 those were related to western Maryland,” said Westwood.

The vast majority of those overdoses were opioid-related.

Congressman David Trone who serves Maryland’s 6th congressional district has been a huge advocate for addiction recovery and says what to benefit counties in western Maryland.

“We were getting a lot of community grants to send out to western Maryland. We put the other crisis grants to build a crisis center in Frederick. We’ve equipped 1.5 million dollars in Frederick in grants,” said Rep. Trone.

They all say the main goal is to reduce the stigma of addiction and help people recover.

DC Council OKs plan for bars to stay open 24 hours for World Cup

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — “Last call” will take on new meaning for restaurants and bars around D.C. The Council of the District of Columbia passed emergency legislation Thursday that will allow bars and restaurants to remain open for 24 hours only during the World Cup. No alcohol sales will be allowed between 4 a.m. […]
Metro releases new map with upcoming Silver Line stations

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is adding stations to its Silver Line, but, then, you probably knew that. There have been many delays, and the stations don’t have a solid opening date yet, but the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said you’ll start to see maps with the additions. WMATA said Friday that […]
DMV wait times down under Youngkin’s transformation plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin promised to improve customer service at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and that effort appears to be showing some early signs of progress. The revamp could result in decreasing wait times, a new organizational structure and a more user-friendly website. Meanwhile, the future of leadership at the DMV remains unclear.
