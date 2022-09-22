ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash board approves $400K grant request for Middlesex Corporate Centre

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 2 days ago

The Nash County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to authorize a grant application for a $400,000 state economic development grant to complete the roadway in the Middlesex Corporate Centre.

Patsy McGhee, assistant to the county manager, told the board that completing the roadway and sewer lines at the industrial park will cost an estimated $2.7 million. She noted the county has received a grant and applied for others to help fund the expansion project.

Golden LEAF has committed $500,000 for sewer improvements and the county has applied for $1.7 million for sewer and road improvements from the state Department of Commerce Industrial Development Fund, McGhee said. After the grant funds are applied to the project, the balance needed for the project’s completion would likely be funded with county money.

The board also approved measures that will double the number of Nash County deputies dedicated to highway safety. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be four deputies in the highway safety unit.

Maj. Allen Wilson of the sheriff’s office told the board the terms of a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program calls for the state to contribute $407,000 for vehicles, equipment, salary and expenses and for the county to chip in $71,000 for a year’s participation.

Wilson said the program is designed to cut back on wreck-related injuries and deaths due to speeding, drunken driving and reckless driving in the county.

In other business, the board approved an ordinance authorizing the county to manage $177,000 in grant funds from the state Office of Budget and Management.

“These grant funds are to be used for the purpose of various local projects as detailed in the appropriations act,” county Finance Officer Donna Wood said.

The recipients include the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nash County’s volunteer fire departments, Rocky Mount-Wilson Airport and several nonprofit agencies.

The sheriff’s office is receiving $150,000 and the 15 fire departments in the county will evenly divide $300,000. The Rocky Mount-Wilson Airport and the Strategic Twin County Education Partnership are both receiving $100,000. The City of Refuge nonprofit organization is receiving $50,000. Ripe Revival is receiving $75,000 in funding.

“The sheriff’s office plans to use the funds to assist with the purchase of a BearCat to be used for tactical or emergency response,” Wood said.

The Lenco BearCat is an armored vehicle suitable for use by the military and law enforcement. According to the manufacturer, the BearCat is ideal for off-road and rural missions, seats 10 to 12 officers and has the capability to safely extract injured victims or personnel.

In other business, there will be fireworks on the schedule on Oct. 1 for the 50th Annual Pumpkin Festival in Spring Hope.

The board unanimously approved an ordinance to allow the Nash County Fire Marshal’s Office to grant Wetzel Pyrotechnics permission to put on a fireworks show at the event.

Rocky Mount, NC
