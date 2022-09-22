Daily Log: 9/22

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Samantha and Robert Knode, Waterville, girl, Sept. 21.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Mary and Kevin Beier, Fremont, twin girl and boy, Sept. 9.

Miracle Slater, Toledo, boy, Sept. 16.

Sadie Canterburg, Toledo, boy, Sept. 19.

Kandis and Michael Rich, Tole- do, girl, Sept. 19.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Melissa and Justin Hopfer, Sylvania, girl, Sept. 21.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Vanessa Ramos, two televisions, two game systems, three AirPods, designer purses, shoes, jewelry, air conditioner units, and clothing from residence in 700 block of North Michigan.

Hearn Plating Co., tools and cooper from business in 3100 block of Bellevue.

Robert Obert, electric lawn mower from home in 2400 block of Goddard.

Sandra Owens, television, video games, and game headset from home in 2300 block of Torrey Hill.

Thefts

Victoria Howard, bank card from 1500 block of East Alexis.

Andrea Cuellar, guns from residence in 4800 block of Leamington.

Big Lots, mattress from business in 4900 block of Jackman.

Champion Credit Union, checks from business in 4100 block of West Laskey.

Sarah Becker, prescription medication and wallet with contents from 1400 block of Hirzel.