Olmsted County, MN

KIMT

Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Olmsted County, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man convicted of injuring 3 women with machete

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was charged with multiple counts of assault after allegedly injuring 3 women with a machete was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25, was charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in NW Rochester on July 7, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

APS lockdown lifted, likely linked to swatting hoaxes across the state

(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. Austin Public Schools was also locked down between 11:20 a.m. and 12:22...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Beret Leone Leaving KTTC: Where Is the Minnesota Reporter Going?

Beret Leone is possibly one of the most popular journalists in Rochester, Minnesota, during her career there. And now she’s moving on to greener pastures. Beret Leone announced that she is leaving KTTC in September 2022. The announcement led to several questions from NBC 10 viewers. They want to know where the anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Minnesota. Find out what Beret Leone said about her departure from KTTC.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State

UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
MANKATO, MN
wisconsinrightnow.com

‘Absolutely Unacceptable’: Onalaska Paroled Killer’s Neighbor Says He’s Living in ‘Unregistered Daycare’ With Juvenile

The parole agent for murderer Terrance Shaw told Shaw’s next-door-neighbor in Onalaska that Shaw has privacy rights. She told the parole officer that neighbors believe Shaw is living in an unregistered daycare. She said the agent responded that they are aware of all of that and reiterated that Shaw was approved to live in that house.
ONALASKA, WI
KAAL-TV

NAMIWalks Your Way 2022

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, NAMI is holding its annual NAMIWalks Your Way 2022 fundraiser. The event raises money to help improve access to mental health services, and continue to raise awareness and work to erase the stigma associated with it. “That’s what this walk is all about, it’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
CANNON FALLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Oronoco man charged with 26 felony tax crimes

(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man has recently been charged with 26 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office recently charged Nicholas Joe Graves with:. 9 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns. 9 felony counts...
ORONOCO, MN

