Beret Leone is possibly one of the most popular journalists in Rochester, Minnesota, during her career there. And now she’s moving on to greener pastures. Beret Leone announced that she is leaving KTTC in September 2022. The announcement led to several questions from NBC 10 viewers. They want to know where the anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Minnesota. Find out what Beret Leone said about her departure from KTTC.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO