KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
KAAL-TV
Swatting investigation underway after series of fake school shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – For many schools in Minn., it was a terrifying day Wednesday for students, teachers and parents when news went out about a threat of an active shooter. At least 14 schools have confirmed the fake shooter call, including Rochester, Austin and Albert Lea. Now, an...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man convicted of injuring 3 women with machete
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was charged with multiple counts of assault after allegedly injuring 3 women with a machete was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25, was charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in NW Rochester on July 7, 2021.
KAAL-TV
APS lockdown lifted, likely linked to swatting hoaxes across the state
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. Austin Public Schools was also locked down between 11:20 a.m. and 12:22...
KIMT
Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
KAAL-TV
Rochester business connected to scheme to defraud the federal government
(ABC 6 News) – Feeding Our Future is a non-profit that used federal taxpayer dollars to feed hungry children during the pandemic. Tuesday, federal prosecutors are calling it a massive fraud scheme. 47 people in total have been indicted, making up a total of six different groups of businesses...
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools
Authorities in Minnesota say there's no threat to schools Wednesday after false active shooter reports sent law enforcement to at least three high schools. Word of the incident broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with Rochester Police responding to Lourdes High Schools. Mayo High School in Rochester also went into...
earnthenecklace.com
Beret Leone Leaving KTTC: Where Is the Minnesota Reporter Going?
Beret Leone is possibly one of the most popular journalists in Rochester, Minnesota, during her career there. And now she’s moving on to greener pastures. Beret Leone announced that she is leaving KTTC in September 2022. The announcement led to several questions from NBC 10 viewers. They want to know where the anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Minnesota. Find out what Beret Leone said about her departure from KTTC.
KAAL-TV
Authorities warn of ‘rainbow fentanyl’: “It’s going to be in the area before we know it”
(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement in Mankato recently discovered a new form of fentanyl at the scene of a shooting and are warning the public about the new look of the drug. What was once little blue pills are now rainbow-colored, looking more like candy than the deadly drug it is.
MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State
UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Absolutely Unacceptable’: Onalaska Paroled Killer’s Neighbor Says He’s Living in ‘Unregistered Daycare’ With Juvenile
The parole agent for murderer Terrance Shaw told Shaw’s next-door-neighbor in Onalaska that Shaw has privacy rights. She told the parole officer that neighbors believe Shaw is living in an unregistered daycare. She said the agent responded that they are aware of all of that and reiterated that Shaw was approved to live in that house.
KAAL-TV
NAMIWalks Your Way 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, NAMI is holding its annual NAMIWalks Your Way 2022 fundraiser. The event raises money to help improve access to mental health services, and continue to raise awareness and work to erase the stigma associated with it. “That’s what this walk is all about, it’s...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports
The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
KAAL-TV
Oronoco man charged with 26 felony tax crimes
(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man has recently been charged with 26 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office recently charged Nicholas Joe Graves with:. 9 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns. 9 felony counts...
