Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
NHL・
The Sabres had a scrimmage ahead of their first preseason game.
The best line of the day was Matt Savoie centering Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo. They spent most of their time in the offensive zone making plays and forechecking. It all led to Gold’s first goal.
Sabres give GM Kevyn Adams multiyear extension
The Buffalo Sabres have signed general manager Kevyn Adams to a multiyear extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract have not been reported or released. Adams is entering his third season as general manager and 14th season with the organization overall as an executive. First joining the Sabres as a development coach in 2009-10 after announcing his retirement in early 2009, Adams made the jump to the NHL bench after just two seasons. Named an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season, he was behind the bench for the first two seasons of the team’s current 11-season playoff drought. At that point, he was named a director of the team for 2013-14, whose responsibilities included overseeing Buffalo’s youth hockey program.
The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Day 2 of Devils Training Camp
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff and his staff believe the best way to prepare for a game is by playing some games, and the team’s schedule reflects that as three scrimmages were scheduled in an effort to see the compete level of the 56 players vying for a spot on the opening night roster. Yesterday the first game was played as Group B and Group C took the ice to showcase their skills and fight for bragging rights in the locker room.
Yardbarker
Rangers Risk Redundancy if Zac Jones Wins Spot on Defense
The New York Rangers have a vacancy on the left side of their third defense pairing going into the 2022-23 season. You wouldn’t know it, though, from listening to certain segments of the fan base. Those often-loud voices have all but anointed Zac Jones as the obvious winner of...
NHL
Northwell Health Sponsors New York Islanders' Practice Jerseys
Northwell named the team's practice jersey sponsor. Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, and the New York Islanders Hockey Club today announced a deepening of their already extensive decades-long relationship by naming Northwell the team's practice jersey sponsor. As the Islanders kick off their...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets at Risk of Losing NHL Role in 2022-23 Training Camp
Every season when training camp comes around, there’s usually a major focus on the players who may make a surprising impact and jump into the opening night roster. For that to happen, however, someone needs to be beaten for a roster spot. While there are many that are almost certainly safe, the further down the lineup you look, the less secure a player’s spot is. There are also quite a few looking to fight for a role such as Nick Blankenburg, Kirill Marchenko, and even 2022 sixth overall pick David Jiricek. Let’s take a look at a few of the players who may have difficulty keeping a roster spot following this season’s training camp.
Sabres expected to name captain prior to regular season
The Buffalo Sabres haven’t officially had a captain since just prior to this season when they stripped the title from the injured Jack Eichel prior to an early-season trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. That year-long absence will come to an end soon, though, as newly-extended general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters today that the team will announce their leadership group for 2022-23, including a team captain, prior to the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Training Camp Battles to Keep an Eye On
With the season rapidly approaching, the scrutiny over who was or wasn’t signed by the Buffalo Sabres can begin to subside, and attention should turn to the opening night roster. Training camp provides players a chance to compete for a roster spot, and the organization has competition at virtually every position. Training camp will be a must-watch to see how it all unfolds and who starts the season in Buffalo.
NHL
#AskKrenner: Training camp is underway
Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn answers your pressing Twitter questions as the Bolts get back to work ahead of the 2022-23 season. With Palat gone who do you see filling his shoes? Could it be Vladdy or Paul? IMO I think Paul will end up filling them but I could see Vladdy filling them at the start of the season. What are your thoughts on that?
ClutchPoints
