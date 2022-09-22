ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista

By Joel Killam
 2 days ago
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wreck in Bannock County Wednesday night.

It's near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads. It happened around 6:45 p.m.

Rio Vista was closed in that area.

On scene, you could see at least two vehicles involved. One of them was a large farm truck, which was tipped on it's side. The other vehicle was a smaller car.

The road could be closed for several hours.

We are following this story closely and will have more as information becomes available.

Fiery Crash Kills Four on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people died in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation when a car collided with a potato truck. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, emergency crews responded a little after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire at the intersection of Reservation Road and Rio Vista Road. The car had been headed east on Reservation Road when it crashed with the potatoes truck, all four adults inside the sedan died at the scene. The male driver of the truck was taken to a Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The For Hall Police Department along with Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls

The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash

The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.
Four dead, one injured when car and potato truck collide near Chubbuck

Four people died in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The 6:40 p.m. wreck involved a potato truck and car at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. It is believed the car was traveling east on Reservation Road when it collided with a Searle Farms potato truck driving north on Rio...
Four Dead After Crash Involving Potato Truck

Four people are dead after an accident between Fort Hall and Pocatello Wednesday night. Idaho State Police responded to a call of a crash around 6:45 p.m. The crash was between a potato truck and a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation Roads. The four people...
Multiple people dead after wreck near Chubbuck

Multiple people died in a crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, Idaho State Police reported. The wreck involved two vehicles at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads around 6:40 p.m. One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire following the collision, which occurred on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. Authorities have...
TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF BANNOCK, POWER COUNTIES

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Tornado Warning for north central Bannock County and east central Power County in southeastern Idaho until 7:45 PM Wednesday. At 7:21 PM, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southwest of Portneuf Gap, or 11 miles south of Pocatello, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD: Tornado and quarter size hail. ...
School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K

POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. School District 25 Board of Trustees on Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Ave. for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously. ...
Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records. The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue...
Death penalty attorneys appointed to defend Pocatello man accused of first-degree murder

IDAHO FALLS — Two attorneys who regularly handle death penalty cases have been appointed to defend a Pocatello man who admitted to shooting and killing an acquaintance in Idaho Falls. Mark Bent, 41, will be represented by James Archibald and John Thomas in his first-degree murder case for reportedly shooting and killing 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Archibald and Thomas have worked together on several high-profile murder cases, particularly those in which...
