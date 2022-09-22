Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wreck in Bannock County Wednesday night.

It's near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads. It happened around 6:45 p.m.

Rio Vista was closed in that area.

On scene, you could see at least two vehicles involved. One of them was a large farm truck, which was tipped on it's side. The other vehicle was a smaller car.

The road could be closed for several hours.

We are following this story closely and will have more as information becomes available.

