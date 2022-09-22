ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
The Ringer

The Housing Recession Is Coming

While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
The Independent

How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
CBS Minnesota

Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
