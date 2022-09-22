High schoolers across America this year will be able to take a brand new Advanced Placement (AP) course that has been in development for nearly a decade. Operated by the nonprofit College Board, the AP African American Studies program debuts at 60 high schools this fall as a pilot program. "The course is designed to offer high school students an inspiring, evidence-based introduction to African American Studies," the College Board told ABC News. By the 2024-2025 school year, the organization said, it hopes to expand the course to all schools that would like to offer it to their students.

