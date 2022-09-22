Read full article on original website
Related
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Virginia Monday set tongues wagging Monday, but the mystery behind the hushed trip has reportedly been solved. As well as taking in a round of golf at his northern Virginia course, he was also overseeing renovations at his course as it gears up to host a LIV Golf event next year, Business Insider reported.
One of Trump's Biggest Supporters Wants the Washington Monument Taken Down
One of Donald Trump's top supporters says he wants the Washington Monument removed from the National Mall the way ISIS terrorists destroyed temples of religious idols, contradicting Trump's claims that the political left are the ones who seek to remove monuments. After a vandal defaced U.S. President George Washington's eponymous...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history
In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On this day in history, Sept. 22, 1862, Abraham Lincoln proclaims slaves will soon be 'forever free'
Abraham Lincoln is responsible for one of the boldest and most far-reaching uses of executive powers in American history by his announcement that enslaved people would soon be "forever free" on this day in history, Sept. 22, 1862. Dubbed by historians the "preliminary" Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln's announcement noted that slavery...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Jill Biden Honors Jackie Kennedy In Unveiling of Sculpture Near the White House
A new sculpture celebrates the former first lady's legacy in restoring the White House and preserving Lafayette Square in the 1960s Jill Biden honored Jacqueline Kennedy at the White House Friday, delivering remarks at a White House Historical Association ceremony dedicating a new medallion to the former First Lady. "The history of our country is sewn into the soil of this park and in the bronze statues and ancient trees, in the cobblestones," Dr. Biden said in her speech delivered at the Historical Association's headquarters, located on Lafayette Square. "We can...
An advisor to the January 6 committee said he traced a call from a rioter's phone to the White House while the Capitol was under siege
White House call logs obtained from January 6, 2020 showed that there was a seven hour gap in the records available.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jill Biden honors Jacqueline Kennedy's preservation legacy
WASHINGTON — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden paid tribute Friday to Jacqueline Kennedy, a predecessor 60 years ago, for her pivotal role in preventing the teardown of historic buildings on iconic Lafayette Square near the White House. Biden helped the White House Historical Association, an organization that...
SFGate
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, also known for his extensive work alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday,...
Denver Riggleman: White House switchboard connected to rioter’s phone on day of Jan. 6
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), who staffed the Jan. 6 Committee until April, said on Friday that the White House switchboard connected with the phone of a rioter at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. “You get a real ‘a-ha’ moment when you see that the White House switchboard had...
Upworthy
Teacher opens up about teaching AP African American Studies to high schoolers for the first time
High schoolers across America this year will be able to take a brand new Advanced Placement (AP) course that has been in development for nearly a decade. Operated by the nonprofit College Board, the AP African American Studies program debuts at 60 high schools this fall as a pilot program. "The course is designed to offer high school students an inspiring, evidence-based introduction to African American Studies," the College Board told ABC News. By the 2024-2025 school year, the organization said, it hopes to expand the course to all schools that would like to offer it to their students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
'Fat Leonard' had life of leisure, relaxed security before escape, capture
The rules laid out in federal court were clear: Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor who admitted bribing dozens of Navy officers as part of a $35 million fraud scheme, would remain in home confinement under tight, 24-7 security while he provided evidence against corrupt Navy personnel. Only approved visitors could enter the home. An ankle monitor would alert authorities should he somehow slip away.
SFGate
GLIMPSES: One prime minister, many quotable quotes
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — So you're paying attention to the tectonic geopolitical issues at the U.N. General Assembly, and many of them are addressed in carefully calibrated and crafted diplospeak. Then, suddenly, someone like Ralph Gonsalves steps up to the podium. In an ocean of speakers from around the...
Emancipation Proclamation still has lessons for us today
160 years ago tomorrow — on Sept. 22, 1862 — President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. Although celebrated by some, it was condemned by others for not doing enough, and still others for doing too much. It was the last resort on a circuitous journey that began...
Roosevelt, Lincoln and the Obamas. The stories behind iconic presidential portraits.
President Roosevelt was bad at posing and John F. Kennedy was purposely shown as a thinker. Read the stories behind presidential portraits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iranian Americans are demonstrating across the US in support of protesters in Iran
Iranian Americans are staging demonstrations across the United States this weekend in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who collapsed while in custody of morality police.
On this day in history, Sept. 21, 1780, Benedict Arnold betrays cause of American independence
Distinguished American combat officer Benedict Arnold met a British commander in secret with a plot to trade the colonial stronghold at West Point for cash on this day in history, Sept. 21, 1780. The meeting with British Major John Andre took place at the Hudson River home of New York...
SFGate
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
AP News Digest 4:15 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————-ONLY ON AP—————————UN-THE-AP-INTERVIEW-FERDINAND-MARCOS-JR — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to “reintroduce the Philippines” to the world. He has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home. That is, if the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed. And if he can get past the legacies of two people: his predecessor, and his father. He also wants to strengthen ties with both the...
Comments / 0