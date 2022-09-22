ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

One of Trump's Biggest Supporters Wants the Washington Monument Taken Down

One of Donald Trump's top supporters says he wants the Washington Monument removed from the National Mall the way ISIS terrorists destroyed temples of religious idols, contradicting Trump's claims that the political left are the ones who seek to remove monuments. After a vandal defaced U.S. President George Washington's eponymous...
The Guardian

‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history

In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
Jill Biden Honors Jackie Kennedy In Unveiling of Sculpture Near the White House

A new sculpture celebrates the former first lady's legacy in restoring the White House and preserving Lafayette Square in the 1960s Jill Biden honored  Jacqueline Kennedy at the White House Friday, delivering remarks at a White House Historical Association ceremony dedicating a new medallion to the former First Lady. "The history of our country is sewn into the soil of this park and in the bronze statues and ancient trees, in the cobblestones," Dr. Biden said in her speech delivered at the Historical Association's headquarters, located on Lafayette Square. "We can...
Jill Biden honors Jacqueline Kennedy's preservation legacy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden paid tribute Friday to Jacqueline Kennedy, a predecessor 60 years ago, for her pivotal role in preventing the teardown of historic buildings on iconic Lafayette Square near the White House. Biden helped the White House Historical Association, an organization that...
SFGate

Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, also known for his extensive work alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday,...
Upworthy

Teacher opens up about teaching AP African American Studies to high schoolers for the first time

High schoolers across America this year will be able to take a brand new Advanced Placement (AP) course that has been in development for nearly a decade. Operated by the nonprofit College Board, the AP African American Studies program debuts at 60 high schools this fall as a pilot program. "The course is designed to offer high school students an inspiring, evidence-based introduction to African American Studies," the College Board told ABC News. By the 2024-2025 school year, the organization said, it hopes to expand the course to all schools that would like to offer it to their students.
SFGate

'Fat Leonard' had life of leisure, relaxed security before escape, capture

The rules laid out in federal court were clear: Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor who admitted bribing dozens of Navy officers as part of a $35 million fraud scheme, would remain in home confinement under tight, 24-7 security while he provided evidence against corrupt Navy personnel. Only approved visitors could enter the home. An ankle monitor would alert authorities should he somehow slip away.
SFGate

GLIMPSES: One prime minister, many quotable quotes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — So you're paying attention to the tectonic geopolitical issues at the U.N. General Assembly, and many of them are addressed in carefully calibrated and crafted diplospeak. Then, suddenly, someone like Ralph Gonsalves steps up to the podium. In an ocean of speakers from around the...
The Hill

Emancipation Proclamation still has lessons for us today

160 years ago tomorrow — on Sept. 22, 1862 — President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. Although celebrated by some, it was condemned by others for not doing enough, and still others for doing too much. It was the last resort on a circuitous journey that began...
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
The Independent

AP News Digest 4:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————-ONLY ON AP—————————UN-THE-AP-INTERVIEW-FERDINAND-MARCOS-JR — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to “reintroduce the Philippines” to the world. He has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home. That is, if the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed. And if he can get past the legacies of two people: his predecessor, and his father. He also wants to strengthen ties with both the...
