Premier League

SB Nation

Leanne Kiernan Injury Update

Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year. The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were...
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are prepared to offer £30MILLION for Fulham teenager Luke Harris' after the 17-year-old midfielder grabbed a hat-trick against the Blues at youth level - as Todd Boehly plots a January swoop on west London rivals

Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Fulham teenager Luke Harris in January and are prepared to offer a blockbuster deal worth up to £30million, according to reports. The 17-year-old starlet, who is in the Wales squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Poland on Saturday, has riveted Todd Boehly's gaze after scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea at youth level earlier this season.
BBC

Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'

A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
SkySports

Harry Brook: England batter must be in T20 World Cup XI, says Nasser Hussain

Harry Brook's brilliant performances against Pakistan mean he is "nailed on" to play England's opening game at the T20 World Cup, according to Nasser Hussain. Brook struck his maiden T20I half-century as he made an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to lead England to a dominant win over Pakistan on Friday.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
BBC

England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in third T20 - radio & text

That's it from us after a clinical performance from England to edge ahead in this epic seven-match series. There were plenty of standout performances and you can read all about them in Tom Mallows' excellent report. It is the last international match of the English summer tomorrow as England women...
Yardbarker

Ivan Toney deserves the banter from Arsenal players

After the Gunners’ opening day defeat to Brentford last season at Brentford Community Stadium, there was a lot of talk about history repeating itself this season. However, Mikel Arteta’s men cruised past Thomas Frank’s men in an impressive fashion, nullifying every good thing Brentford have come to be recognized for.
The Independent

Pakistan v England LIVE: T20 cricket result and scorecard as England cruise to 63-run win

England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5...
