SkySports
England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last. Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.
SB Nation
Leanne Kiernan Injury Update
Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year. The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were...
Chelsea 'are prepared to offer £30MILLION for Fulham teenager Luke Harris' after the 17-year-old midfielder grabbed a hat-trick against the Blues at youth level - as Todd Boehly plots a January swoop on west London rivals
Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Fulham teenager Luke Harris in January and are prepared to offer a blockbuster deal worth up to £30million, according to reports. The 17-year-old starlet, who is in the Wales squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Poland on Saturday, has riveted Todd Boehly's gaze after scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea at youth level earlier this season.
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
BBC
England in Pakistan: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steer Pakistan to incredible 10-wicket win
England 199-5 (20 overs): Moeen 55* (23), Duckett 43 (22); Rauf 2-30 Pakistan 203-0 (19.3 overs): Babar 110* (66), Rizwan 88* (51) Babar Azam hit 110 not out and Mohammad Rizwan an unbeaten 88 as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable 10-wicket victory over England to level the sides' Twenty20 series at 1-1.
BBC
England v India: Lord's finale ends with controversial run out as tourists claim series win
India 169 all out (45.4 overs): Deepti 68 (106), Mandhana 50 (79); Cross 4-26 England 153 all out (43.3 overs): Dean 47 (80); Thakur 4-29 India completed a 3-0 series victory over England in the third and final one-day international after a controversial dismissal by Deepti Sharma. England required 17...
Sven-Goran Eriksson Explains How He Would Solve England's Right-Back Conundrum
Gareth Southgate has picked four right-backs in his latest England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
SkySports
Harry Brook: England batter must be in T20 World Cup XI, says Nasser Hussain
Harry Brook's brilliant performances against Pakistan mean he is "nailed on" to play England's opening game at the T20 World Cup, according to Nasser Hussain. Brook struck his maiden T20I half-century as he made an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to lead England to a dominant win over Pakistan on Friday.
Cricket-India's Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball on way to controversial win
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - India's Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs, bowed out of international cricket on Saturday at Lord's after bowling her 10,000th ball in one-day matches, as her side completed a 3-0 series win over England with a controversial final wicket.
Chelsea and Manchester City face off hoping to atone for poor WSL starts | Sophie Downey
Last season’s first- and third-placed sides opened with defeats but meet on Sunday looking to quickly get back on track
Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
BBC
England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in third T20 - radio & text
That's it from us after a clinical performance from England to edge ahead in this epic seven-match series. There were plenty of standout performances and you can read all about them in Tom Mallows' excellent report. It is the last international match of the English summer tomorrow as England women...
St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos: Super League Grand Final 2022 — as it happened
Mark Percival’s try, Saints’ fourth, made sure his club became the first club in the Super League era to won four titles in a row
Yardbarker
Ivan Toney deserves the banter from Arsenal players
After the Gunners’ opening day defeat to Brentford last season at Brentford Community Stadium, there was a lot of talk about history repeating itself this season. However, Mikel Arteta’s men cruised past Thomas Frank’s men in an impressive fashion, nullifying every good thing Brentford have come to be recognized for.
Yardbarker
Report: Premier League club are considering a stunning move for ‘important’ Tottenham player
Manchester United are reportedly considering a sensational move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have joined in the race to sign the England captain, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also interested in him. Harry Kane’s contract ends in 2024 and the club is...
Pakistan v England LIVE: T20 cricket result and scorecard as England cruise to 63-run win
England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5...
