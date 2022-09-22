ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Affordable housing drops as interest rises in Hawaii

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OotqB_0i5LU7Lc00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the third straight time in an effort to fight inflation on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

KHON2 spoke to some financial experts to find out more about how the hike could affect locals’ wallets.

Borrowing for a big purchase is about to get even more pricey. Milestone Wealth Management said a hike in interest rates means monthly payments will also see a spike.

“It becomes more expensive for us to buy our larger ticket items, right? So things like homes, cars, appliances and those kinds of things,” said Travis Tazawa, a certified financial planner with Milestone Wealth Management. “That’s gonna come with the impact of higher monthly payments because of the higher interest rates.”

Local lenders said with mortgage rates at 6%, housing affordability is dropping even though availability is up.

“So what that means is that we’re seeing maybe less competition, but then again because interest rates are high, we’re seeing less affordability so people aren’t able to purchase those homes,” said Element Mortgage lender Nicky Cruz.

“Maybe it’s a family looking for three, four-bedroom home, now they’re probably looking into condos, so smaller, maybe less bedrooms, maybe less square footage.”

Nicky Cruz, Element Mortgage

Buyers also have more negotiating power since there are fewer competing offers for homes. One local realtor said that leverage is key.

“They have more room for negotiating their wants and needs and they have a little bit less demands on them as far as coming up with all-cash offers or a bigger cash payment in order to secure the contract,” said Amber Ricci, an Oahu realtor with eXp Realty.

Experts said the recent rate hike is not expected to be the last of 2022, so filing loan applications quickly should be a top priority.

“If you’re thinking of maybe trying to qualify for a loan or you’re trying to get a mortgage and get pre-qualified there, it’s something where there definitely is some urgency to do that right now,” Tazawa said.

“Make sure you talk with a local lender that knows the market and understands different ways to help that affordability be possible for you,” Cruz said.

“Maybe the one silver lining is that the economy does run in cycles, the market runs in cycles,” Tazawa said, “the market does need to pull back every once in a while to reach new highs.”

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business: Hawaii vacation rentals

UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape severe economic impact. A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. Business Report: Visitor arrivals. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
HAWAII STATE
Jake Wells

Most Hawaii residents will be sent a payment of up to $1,200

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

UH report: Hawaii may be able to escape possible US recession

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reported that the U.S. could be heading for a mild recession in the first half of next year. However, Hawaii may be able to escape the dark economic path. UHERO said the recovery of visitor travel from Japan that is now underway could help Hawaii […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Cruz
hawaiinewsnow.com

Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Affordability#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Federal Reserve#Element Mortgage Buyers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Public asked to report any downed seabirds on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Young seabirds will be heading out to sea for the first time during these fall and winter months and the Hawaii Wildlife Center is asking the public to look out for them. HWC said seabirds follow the light of the moon but urban lights can confuse the birds and when they are […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KHON2

Ship to Hawaii Expands Operations

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy