If this doesn’t blow your gasket, I don’t know what will. According to National Grid, Those of us living in Massachusetts will likely see a 64% increase in out electric bills this winter. Sounds like it’s going to be a long, cold winter. NBC Boston reported that the power company unveiled a “Winter Customer Savings Initiative,” in a press release Wednesday. Also in the report, the company warned that due to “global conflict, inflation and high demand,” you can expect natural gas prices to be considerably higher this winter, which leads to a big increase in electric rates as soon as November 1st.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO