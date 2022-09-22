ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MassLive.com

With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief

As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
country1025.com

Electric Bills Will Soar This Winter In Massachusetts: Here Are A Few Things You Can Do

If this doesn’t blow your gasket, I don’t know what will. According to National Grid, Those of us living in Massachusetts will likely see a 64% increase in out electric bills this winter. Sounds like it’s going to be a long, cold winter. NBC Boston reported that the power company unveiled a “Winter Customer Savings Initiative,” in a press release Wednesday. Also in the report, the company warned that due to “global conflict, inflation and high demand,” you can expect natural gas prices to be considerably higher this winter, which leads to a big increase in electric rates as soon as November 1st.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement

PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
WUPE

Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts

Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
Berkeley Beacon

MassCann hosts 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally

The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition hosted its 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally in the Boston Common Saturday, known by most attendees as “HempFest.”. Originally, the coalition’s mission was to legalize the growth and sale of cannabis products. Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana use nearly six years ago, Averyl Andrade, president of MassCann, and others say the fight isn’t over.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MassLive.com

To qualify for Mass. tax refund, you need to meet this upcoming deadline

A crucial tax deadline next month could be the deciding factor on whether Bay Staters qualify to receive hundreds, or possibly thousands, of dollars back in a tax refund from Massachusetts. While state officials issued broad eligibility parameters for the distribution of nearly $3 billion in excess state tax revenues,...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Clean water should be a fundamental human right

MASSACHUSETTS HAS SOME of the most stringent regulations regarding the safety of tap water in the country. However, according to environmental officials, Massachusetts has an estimated 220,000 lead pipe service lines running into houses and buildings. (Service lines connect homes or buildings to water mains.) A Water Research Foundation report found that where present, lead service lines contribute an estimated 50-75 percent of the total lead mass entering the water, this results in 20-35 percent of lead mass entering a house’s water meter, and 1-3 percent of lead mass entering the water from the faucet to drinking water, which can result in serious health effects for the consumer.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Sports betting regulators confront licensing quirks

THERE’S AN ODD quirk in the law legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is allowed to license seven mobile sports betting apps, in addition to mobile apps that are tied to in-person gaming facilities like casinos and racetracks. But the law also lets the commission give an unlimited number of temporary mobile licenses, which would cost a $1 million fee and could last for up to a year.
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

