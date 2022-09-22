ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.

