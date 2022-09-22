ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

News4Jax.com

Men charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a 2019 investigation, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said police were called to Flanders Street on Nov. 23, 2019 after a call about someone being shot. According...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Clay County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
News4Jax.com

Authorities need help to find missing Flagler County teen

BUNNELL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen last seen in Bunnell. According to the alert, 14-year-old Akeelah Reddin was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Espanola Road. She is described as a Black female with brown...
BUNNELL, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
GAINESVILLE, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Man Points Loaded Gun at Deputy Jacob West During Traffic Stop

A 42-year-old driver who appeared drunk allegedly–and very briefly–pointed a loaded gun at a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Palm Coast Parkway late Thursday night before complying with orders to drop the gun. It was the latest de-escalation of what could have resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
PALM COAST, FL
Ashley Moody
Michael Stanley
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Fentanyl
click orlando

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges

ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
ARCHER, FL
WCJB

Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by train

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, at around 2:20 a.m., a trail traveling north through the railroad crossing at CR-108 and US 1 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

