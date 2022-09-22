Read full article on original website
Ashley Moody, Clay County Sheriff’s Offices Shut Down Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) teamed up to shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. This week, Moody announced that as a result of the investigation, CCSO arrested two suspects who ordered and then distributed...
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
News4Jax.com
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
News4Jax.com
Men charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a 2019 investigation, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said police were called to Flanders Street on Nov. 23, 2019 after a call about someone being shot. According...
News4Jax.com
Authorities need help to find missing Flagler County teen
BUNNELL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen last seen in Bunnell. According to the alert, 14-year-old Akeelah Reddin was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Espanola Road. She is described as a Black female with brown...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Man Points Loaded Gun at Deputy Jacob West During Traffic Stop
A 42-year-old driver who appeared drunk allegedly–and very briefly–pointed a loaded gun at a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Palm Coast Parkway late Thursday night before complying with orders to drop the gun. It was the latest de-escalation of what could have resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
News4Jax.com
At least 2 houses struck by gunfire in deadly shooting in Moncrief, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the Moncrief neighborhood and detectives are working to track down the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on West 35th...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
News4Jax.com
Vigils honors life of person who died in shooting outside Youngerman Circle motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family gathered during a vigil Friday night outside the Baymont by Wyndham on Youngerman Circle remembering Semaj Sincere Billingslea, who they said was found shot in the parking lot earlier in the week. On the night of the shooting, Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s...
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Wednesday for alleged battery by strangulation.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies said.
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and...
click orlando
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
Death by dealer: Man sold fentanyl to Clay man who died of drug overdose, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say fentanyl he sold to another man led to that man’s overdose death. Michael Stanley is now facing a manslaughter charge in the May death of 31-year-old Aleksejs Kovilov, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges
ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
WCJB
Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by train
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, at around 2:20 a.m., a trail traveling north through the railroad crossing at CR-108 and US 1 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
