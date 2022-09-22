ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Vierling is being replaced in right field by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 332 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .249 batting average with a .643 OPS,...
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' lineup Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is being replaced in left field by Marcell Ozuna versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 239 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .208 batting average with a .590 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Marlins face the Nationals leading series 1-0

Washington Nationals (52-98, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-89, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-10, 5.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 2.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -239, Nationals +195; over/under is 7 runs.
Marlins begin 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (52-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-89, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series. Miami is 30-45 at home and 61-89 overall. The...
