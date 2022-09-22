ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Tech Alumna Martha K. Williams to Be Inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – There are many scientists and engineers at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), but only about 40 are also designated as NASA inventors. Among that already elite group, only four have been inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame—an exclusive list that now includes Martha K. Williams ’03 Ph.D. and her 20 NASA-issued patents and more than 43 published patents or patent applications. And Florida Tech calls her one of its own.
Ron DeSantis Picks Timothy Bobanic to be Brevard County’s Election Supervisor

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position he has held since 2013. He was previously the Director of Information Technology for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. A master Florida certified election professional, Bobanic earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of South Florida.
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Tennis Team to Compete at ITA Regionals in Georgia

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Regionals in Tifton, Georgia this weekend. A couple of freshmen begin the tournament with byes as Eric Tripathi is the No. 2 seed, Jett Leong is the No. 5 seed and also has a bye while Colin Tavares and Jack Dixon also have a bye.
Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Business

Living in Central Florida, you’ve visited at least one AdventHealth hospital. Since February 2021, Randy Haffner has been the man in charge, overseeing over 20 hospitals and ERs in seven counties that treat over 3.4 million patients annually. Haffner has been with AdventHealth for 33 years in leadership roles across eight states, but when he’s off duty, you can catch him soaking up the Florida sun while cycling and running. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be involved in business and leadership,” explains Haffner. “It wasn’t until choosing an employer after college that health care became clear as a perfect fit for me.” The caregivers in his industry inspire Haffner each day. “To me, health care is a calling. It is much more than a vocation or a job. It is a calling to step into the health journey of individual patients and the community at large. Whether you serve on the clinical side as a caregiver or can support the caregivers like myself, the motivation must start with a calling to serve others.”
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
