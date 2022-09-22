Read full article on original website
Florida Tech Alumna Martha K. Williams to Be Inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – There are many scientists and engineers at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), but only about 40 are also designated as NASA inventors. Among that already elite group, only four have been inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame—an exclusive list that now includes Martha K. Williams ’03 Ph.D. and her 20 NASA-issued patents and more than 43 published patents or patent applications. And Florida Tech calls her one of its own.
Brevard County Commission Presents Abigail Wright Chamberlin Chapter with Resolution Proclamation
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Commission presented Lisa Waters of the Abigail Wright Chamberlin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with a proclamation. Waters attended the Brevard County Commission meeting on Sept. 13 and was presented with a resolution proclaiming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
Kiwanis Club of Melbourne Donates $9,720 to Sled Hockey Program at Space Coast IcePlex in Rockledge
Kiwanis Club of Melbourne provides funding for the installation of handicap-accessible door mechanisms at the Space Coast IcePlex on behalf of the Space Coast Sled Hockey organization. BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA — Children and adults of the Space Coast Sled Hockey Team, along with visitors and members of the...
Eastern Florida State College to Highlight Bachelor’s Degrees Programs at Upcoming Expo October 27
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College will highlight its Bachelor’s Degrees at a special event on Thursday, October 27. The EFSC Bachelor’s EXPO will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Melbourne Campus in the Student Union, Bldg. 16, second-floor Multi-Purpose Room.
Eastern Florida State Volleyball’s Emma Kiser Named NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball player Emma Kiser was named the NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. The freshman from Cumming, Georgia is the first Titans player to be named NJCAA Division I player of the...
Ron DeSantis Picks Timothy Bobanic to be Brevard County’s Election Supervisor
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position he has held since 2013. He was previously the Director of Information Technology for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. A master Florida certified election professional, Bobanic earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of South Florida.
2022 Sunshine State Games and International Beach Games Set for Saturday and Sunday in Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 2022 Sunshine State Games, presented by Amazon, International Beach Games, returns for the first time since 2019. Included in the SSG International Beach Games are three sports never contested in the 43 years of the State of Florida’s Olympic Style Sports Festival. While...
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Tennis Team to Compete at ITA Regionals in Georgia
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Regionals in Tifton, Georgia this weekend. A couple of freshmen begin the tournament with byes as Eric Tripathi is the No. 2 seed, Jett Leong is the No. 5 seed and also has a bye while Colin Tavares and Jack Dixon also have a bye.
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
WESH
Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
Florida “Church Lady” Funnels $1,500,000 From The Diocese Over A 10-Year Period
A Florida woman is in hot, not holy, water after an investigation revealed she funneled church donations into a bank account for herself. In December 2021, the Vero Beach Police Department was contacted by the Diocese of Palm Beach in regard to a fraudulent bank
Eastern Florida State Volleyball Player Juliana De Acharan Named FCSAA Region 8 Setter of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball player Juliana De Acharan was named the FCSAA Region 8 Setter of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 17. De Acharan helped the Titans to two victories last week, recording 36 assists against...
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Business
Living in Central Florida, you’ve visited at least one AdventHealth hospital. Since February 2021, Randy Haffner has been the man in charge, overseeing over 20 hospitals and ERs in seven counties that treat over 3.4 million patients annually. Haffner has been with AdventHealth for 33 years in leadership roles across eight states, but when he’s off duty, you can catch him soaking up the Florida sun while cycling and running. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be involved in business and leadership,” explains Haffner. “It wasn’t until choosing an employer after college that health care became clear as a perfect fit for me.” The caregivers in his industry inspire Haffner each day. “To me, health care is a calling. It is much more than a vocation or a job. It is a calling to step into the health journey of individual patients and the community at large. Whether you serve on the clinical side as a caregiver or can support the caregivers like myself, the motivation must start with a calling to serve others.”
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Cross Country Team Ranks No. 14 in First National Poll
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s cross country team is ranked No. 14 in the first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll released on Wednesday. The Titans made history as the first-year program is the only Florida...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend. The company is looking to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The lunch is set for 7:27 p.m. Weather conditions are currently 20% favorable for...
Brevard County Will Hold Free Sandbag Distribution at Mitchell Ellington Park On Merritt Island Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell Ellington Park. All events at Mitchell...
WATCH REPLAY: Undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores Hosts the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV
ABOVE VIDEO: Undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores to Host the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores are set to host the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Space...
