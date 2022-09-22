Read full article on original website
Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail
A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
Bay News 9
Orlando Police release video from Sept. 5 incident, withhold similar video from July 31 mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of following a woman, forcing his way into her downtown Orlando apartment and attacking her on Sept. 5. A suspect in a Sept. 5 attack in downtown Orlando was arrested Friday. Video from the even was released...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Investigator awarded Crime Stoppers Volusia County Officer of the Year
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza. During the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida annual award banquet on Aug. 15, at Daytona International Speedway, 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office Investigator Lily Efird was nominated and named the recipient of the 2022 Volusia County Officer of the Year award.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
Reward offered for information in fatal Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were in the area of Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots. They...
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
Florida police officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor
An officer with the Palm Bay Police Department was arrested Wednesday following allegations that they had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Will Hold Free Sandbag Distribution at Mitchell Ellington Park On Merritt Island Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell Ellington Park. All events at Mitchell...
fox35orlando.com
Tables turned on suspected thief after motorcycle parts stolen in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Ryan Stephens says his motorcycle is his pride and joy. So he was understandably upset when he went outside his home to find that parts of the bike and tools worth hundreds of dollars were missing. "I know how that goes with missing tools and...
Orlando police release sketch of person of interest in suspicious incident at Lake Nona park
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Thursday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a suspicious incident at a Lake Nona park involving a woman who was walking her dog. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the incident happened between...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach man recovers stolen items with help from alleged thief
A New Smyrna Beach man took matters into his own hands to try to recover his stolen tools. He offered a small reward to anyone around town who could help. He eventually got that help, as well as his things back from the alleged thief himself. "I always watch the...
spacecoastdaily.com
‘Despicable and Horrific’: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Says Put Animal Cruelty Perp Under Jail Instead of Inside
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I was unfortunately unavailable to personally walk another animal abuser into our jail, I was not going to let this individual off lightly as his actions are truly despicable and horrific!. This animal cruelty case started in early September when our Animal Enforcement Officers...
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006
Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
WESH
Orange City couple who put children in ‘deplorable’ living conditions arrested, deputies say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City couple is accused of keeping children in a bug-infested, filthy home. The suspects were arrested Wednesday, hours after sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose call at the home and noticed how the house looked. The suspects and children were not at the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
‘Danger to the public’: Judge denies bond for man, 19, accused of attacking jogger
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge denied bond for the 19-year-old man accused of attempting to sexually batter a woman on a jog in Seminole County calling him, “a danger to the public.”. The judge said Wednesday that William Stamper, 19, of Longwood, could spend up to 25...
