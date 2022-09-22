ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WDBO

Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail

A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Investigator awarded Crime Stoppers Volusia County Officer of the Year

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza. During the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida annual award banquet on Aug. 15, at Daytona International Speedway, 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office Investigator Lily Efird was nominated and named the recipient of the 2022 Volusia County Officer of the Year award.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty

A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006

Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
ORLANDO, FL

