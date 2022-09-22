Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an Executive Order Monday halting redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by November. The mayor says he wants to work with the city council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium. Atlanta...
CBS 46
Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend. Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone...
CBS 46
Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck
WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town has died in a motocross wreck. Perry Bell was elected mayor of the Bartow County town of White earlier this year. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee says the 54-year-old Bell wrecked and was struck by another rider at the Lazy River Motocross track near Dalton. He died from blunt force trauma to the chest.
CBS 46
Man struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Roswell Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after being hit by several vehicles Saturday night in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Roswell Road. Marietta PD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit says the initial investigation revealed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Mayor announces moratorium related at Atlanta Medical Center
Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Hurricane Ian. Gov. Brian Kemp activates the state operations center ahead of Hurricane Ian.
CBS 46
Atlanta Fire Rescue, hospital leaders working to improve 911 response times
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a race to improve slow 9-1-1 response times. With Atlanta Medical Center’s closure on the horizon, city and hospital leaders are working to help stem the delays at Grady EMS. It’s an issue that has plagued areas of the city for years.
CBS 46
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Right now, it looks like an old, abandoned brickyard, but the old Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds a history mired in blood, sweat, and tears. “This is the location of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. It was owned by one of the former mayors of Atlanta,” said Kwame-Osheyefo Kalimara, an attendee at the ceremony Saturday.
CBS 46
AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA. This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations. “It was like $75 or something like that,” said...
CBS 46
Teen clocked speeding 133 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in Powder Springs, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old boy was arrested after he was clocked speeding at 133 mph in a 55-mph speed zone on C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs, according to the Powder Springs Police Department. According to police at 2:56 a.m. Sunday officers spotted two cars racing. Police said...
CBS 46
Fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs under investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs on Sunday afternoon. According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash. One out of four lanes has opened to traffic. According to GDOT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Navigating A Health Insurance Coverage Gap
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let an insurance coverage gap lead to a health gap. Learn more about navigating a coverage gap with Dr. Daniel Zlott. For more information, visit www.feelingwhen.com. Sponsored By: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CBS 46
Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he...
CBS 46
19-year-old charged with stabbing his 4-year-old nephew in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Gwinnett County police officials say a 4-year-old boy was stabbed by his 19-year-old uncle early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County. Police responded to an injured child call on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville around 8 a.m. According to police officials,...
CBS 46
Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
CBS 46
Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson honored with lifetime achievement award
City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted. City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted. Ben and Jerry's flavor promotes black voter turnout. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ben and Jerry's flavor promotes black voter turnout. Two teenagers, ages 17 and 13,...
CBS 46
By George unveils The Skyscraper, Atlanta’s tallest burger
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Let’s face it – nothing compares to the taste of a flavorful cheeseburger. While many places in Atlanta offer a variety of patties, By George is serving up The Skyscraper, which is believed to be the city’s tallest burger. The burger gets its...
CBS 46
Union City police looking for missing 12-year-old
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -Union City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Friday at 520 p.m. after getting off the school bus near Autumn Hills Apartments at 4483 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. According to police, Anna Early was walking home but told...
Comments / 0