ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an Executive Order Monday halting redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by November. The mayor says he wants to work with the city council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend. Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck

WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town has died in a motocross wreck. Perry Bell was elected mayor of the Bartow County town of White earlier this year. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee says the 54-year-old Bell wrecked and was struck by another rider at the Lazy River Motocross track near Dalton. He died from blunt force trauma to the chest.
WHITE, GA
CBS 46

Man struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Roswell Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after being hit by several vehicles Saturday night in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Roswell Road. Marietta PD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit says the initial investigation revealed...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
Roswell, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ellis
Person
Patrick Quinn
CBS 46

City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Right now, it looks like an old, abandoned brickyard, but the old Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds a history mired in blood, sweat, and tears. “This is the location of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. It was owned by one of the former mayors of Atlanta,” said Kwame-Osheyefo Kalimara, an attendee at the ceremony Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA. This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations. “It was like $75 or something like that,” said...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs on Sunday afternoon. According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash. One out of four lanes has opened to traffic. According to GDOT...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Property Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Cbs46
CBS 46

Navigating A Health Insurance Coverage Gap

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let an insurance coverage gap lead to a health gap. Learn more about navigating a coverage gap with Dr. Daniel Zlott. For more information, visit www.feelingwhen.com. Sponsored By: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
NORCROSS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
CBS 46

Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson honored with lifetime achievement award

City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted. City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted. Ben and Jerry's flavor promotes black voter turnout. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ben and Jerry's flavor promotes black voter turnout. Two teenagers, ages 17 and 13,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

By George unveils The Skyscraper, Atlanta’s tallest burger

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Let’s face it – nothing compares to the taste of a flavorful cheeseburger. While many places in Atlanta offer a variety of patties, By George is serving up The Skyscraper, which is believed to be the city’s tallest burger. The burger gets its...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Union City police looking for missing 12-year-old

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -Union City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Friday at 520 p.m. after getting off the school bus near Autumn Hills Apartments at 4483 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. According to police, Anna Early was walking home but told...
UNION CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy