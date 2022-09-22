ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Pittsfield bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by car

A serious crash in Berkshire County is under investigation. Pittsfield police say a bicyclist was injured Wednesday night after they were hit by a vehicle, at the intersection of Dalton and Hubbard avenues. Police describe the injuries as life-threatening. The person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. The...
PITTSFIELD, MA

