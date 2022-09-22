ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla Spluttered Into Her Tea When Harry Asked for Mediation With Royals

By Matt Young
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOo3x_0i5LQm7C00
Chris Jackson/Getty

Camilla Parker-Bowles spluttered into her tea when Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to help solve the royal family’s rift, a new book reveals. According to Vanity Fair, the book, The New Royals, written by journalist Katie Nicholl, quotes an unnamed family friend who alleges Harry visited his father, then called Prince Charles, in the spring, with hopes of healing the growing rift between the family. “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air,” the source said. “He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.” The source claimed the meeting with Charles “was more awkward” than Harry’s tea with the queen. “The Sussexes were late, and Charles had just 15 minutes with his son and daughter-in-law,” Nicholl writes. Any chance of reconciliation was sidelined after he appeared on NBC’s Today show, reportedly “raising eyebrows” at Buckingham Palace as he discussed his relationship with the queen. “It seemed Harry’s drive to win back some of the trust that had been shattered post-Oprah was dashed,” Nicholl writes.

Comments / 28

Judy Weis
2d ago

Harry has become a hateful ungrateful snot against his own family, he is disgusting he willingly gaveup his royality benefits but still has his hand out for money and titles, what a little sh

Reply(4)
32
Christine Wolfe
2d ago

Harry wanted a meeting and in light of everyone knowing he had a tell all book bashing the family? of course he was told no. why add fuel to the fire The Harkles are building.

Reply(1)
8
Ktye
2d ago

I hope Harry and Megan can cut ties with the royal family and build their lives away from the monarchy. I don't think either of them have the personalities to deal with the rigorous rules that the royals expect. Just don't think they will be loved or accepted by his family and much heartbreak could continue with them trying to fit in. It's a very sad family situation for both of them, as Megan's father and step-sister and brother have dirtied the relationship with her. I have best wishes for all involved.

Reply(6)
14
