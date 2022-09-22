ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Brightline Expansion 'Near' Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone

Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
ORLANDO, FL
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
995qyk.com

Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction

This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to prepare your home ahead of the storm for insurance claims

Protecting your home doesn’t just mean shutters and making it more hurricane resistant. It also means getting everything inside covered too. Those awaiting a storm should check their homeowner’s insurance policy. Just keep in mind whatever you have now is what you will have after the storm. Most...
FORT MYERS, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
floridaweekly.com

Registration open for "Scarecrows in the Park: Favorite Movie Characters"

The Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation invites the Southwest Florida community to participate in its 13th annual “Scarecrows in the Park” competition. Entries will be exhibited Oct. 14 through Oct. 30 in the Children’s Garden at Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, and will be part of the of the Lakes Park Fall Festival.
FORT MYERS, FL
