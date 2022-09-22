Read full article on original website
High-end art
Steve Green has worn many hats within Michigan’s marijuana industry. He rallied for medical legalization in the state before the 2008 elections and then, in 2011, opened up a Lansing-based “medible” business with his wife, Maria. In 2013, he said the couple were victims of the drug...
Capital AfroFest launches in downtown Lansing
Capital AfroFest, a multifaceted new festival dedicated to celebrating African culture, connection and representation, happens this weekend in downtown Lansing. Hosted by The Michigan Dance & Movement Collective and Tatse & Alobosa Bar on Washington Square, the event hosts two days of food, fun, fashion and live entertainment. Taiwo Adeleye,...
Out on the town
50 Over Fitness - Meridian 50 Plus Stretch and Flex Exercise group exercises at Meridian Township Central Park Pavilion 9-10 a.m. Central Park Pavilion, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos. meridian50plus.com. Allen Farmers Market - 2:30-7 p.m. Allen Market Place, 1611 E. Kalamazoo, Lansing. Decorate a Donut - Show off your donut...
The Saginaw Saga
If there are seasons in the life of a city block, it’s been a long winter on the 900 block of West Saginaw Street, in the heart of the city’s near west side. Photographs from half a century ago show a classic neighborhood commercial block. Locals shopped at grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and Schmidt’s. Kids tugged their parents from American Bank & Trust toward the candy counter at the D&C five and dime store down the street. People walked up to Updyke Pharmacy for prescriptions, men got their hats at Gordon’s Men’s Wear, cops munched donuts at Paul’s Pastries, thirsty patrons wet their beaks at Pasquale’s, the Westown Bar or McCleer’s Saloon.
