amherstma.gov
Request for Proposals: Early Education Expansion in Amherst
The Early Education Expansion RFP (Request for Proposal) has been released. Deadline to apply is 2:00 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022. The Town of Amherst has allocated funds, through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to award grants to both current and new Early Education Programs (center and family daycare), to expand or start a new program.
Elementary School Building Committee
RECEIVED: 9/20/22 at 9:21 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Answer: Agenda and Timeline Overview; DiNisco: Continued discussion and presentation of bldg. and site designs, including options discussed during in-person subcommittee mtg. Sept. 16; Anser/DiNisco review of two design timelines and deadlines for MSBA 2023 mtgs.; Report on results of poll searching for alternative date/time for Committee mtgs.; Matters not anticipated by the Chair 48 hrs. in advance of the mtg.; Public Comments.
Public Hearing on Parking Regulations Changes: Permanent Reservations on Gaylord Street
PUBLIC HEARING ON REQUESTED PERMANENT PARKING RESERVATIONS ON GAYLORD STREET. In accordance with General Bylaws Sec. 3.14 and the Town Council Policy Regarding the Control and Regulation of the Public Ways, the Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council will hold a VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Puerto Rican Heritage Month Celebration 2022
Join us for the 2022 Puerto Rican Heritage Month Celebration! Performances by José Gonzalez and his Trio, ARPS Students, Reading of "Alicia and the Hurricane" by Lesléa Newman. Reading of the 2022 Puerto Rican Proclamation by Town Council and Flag Raising Ceremony.
Public Hearing on Parking Regulations Changes: Lincoln Ave., Sunset Ave., & Elm St.
PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PARKING REGULATION CHANGES FOR THE FOLLOWING STREETS:. Lincoln Avenue between McClellan Street and Amity Street. In accordance with General Bylaws Sec. 3.14 and the Town Council Policy Regarding the Control and Regulation of the Public Ways, the Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council will hold a VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. via Zoom.
