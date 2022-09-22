ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Thump Tigers

TUM (Q1) — Logan Cole 15-yard run. TUM (Q2) — Alex Overbay 31-yard pass to David Malroy. CEN (Q3) — Blake Seymour 58-yard pass to Dustin Ingles. Rushing: TUM — Cole 11/91/2TD, Matheney 11/58/TD; CEN — Moshie Eport-Tartios 3/15. Passing: CEN — Tommie Billings 2-9/10,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Tumwater, WA
Washington Sports
Centralia, WA
Tumwater, WA
Centralia, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Bruise Their Way Past Loggers

T90 (Q1) – Dylan Spicer 3-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Randy Marti 7-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Tristan Whitaker 4-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Marti 5-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Spicer 29-yard run, Two-point conversion. ONY (Q4)...
ONALASKA, WA
amateurgolf.com

Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur

Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
ORONDO, WA
Chronicle

Napavine Now Unanimous 2B No. 1 in AP Poll

The latest AP Poll dropped Wednesday morning, with local sides popping up frequently once again. Napavine now sits as a unanimous No. 1 in the 2B rankings, Tenino and Adna both rose in their respective polls, and Morton-White Pass makes its first appearance of the season. See the full rankings...
NAPAVINE, WA
#Wolves#Wasson Leads Field#Tigers#Grays Harbor Country Club
Chronicle

70th Anniversary Announcement: LeRoy and Bertha Bluhm

Bertha (Muller) and LeRoy (Lee) Bluhm met at a Napavine High School game in February 1950. She was in her senior year, and he had just finished two years in the Navy. She was 18 and he was 20. They were married six months later, on Sept. 20. This week,...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022

• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
CENTRALIA, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Woodland Avenue Construction Set to Start Monday in Centralia

Starting on Monday, Sept. 26, Woodland Avenue in Centralia will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday until Oct. 28 so construction crews can install a new storm sewer and rebuild the road. Depending on the weather, the road closure might be extended. Woodland Avenue...
CENTRALIA, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA

