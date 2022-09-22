Read full article on original website
T-Birds Thump Tigers
TUM (Q1) — Logan Cole 15-yard run. TUM (Q2) — Alex Overbay 31-yard pass to David Malroy. CEN (Q3) — Blake Seymour 58-yard pass to Dustin Ingles. Rushing: TUM — Cole 11/91/2TD, Matheney 11/58/TD; CEN — Moshie Eport-Tartios 3/15. Passing: CEN — Tommie Billings 2-9/10,...
T-Wolves Grind Away to Win Over Mountaineers
MWP (Q1) — Safety. MWP (Q1) – Carter Dantinne 19-yard run, Two-point conversion. RAI (Q3) – Hunter Howell 6-yard run, Two-point failed. MWP (Q3) – Dantinne 27-yard run, Two-point failed. Team StatsRAI MWP. Rushing Yards 124 154. Passing Yards 14130. Total Yards 265 184. Comp-Att-Int 10-18-0...
Bearcats Dominate Trenches in Shutout of Wolves
WFW (Q1) — Gavin Fugate 19-yard pass to Cameron Amoroso. WFW (Q2) — Fugate 17-yard pass to Gage Brumfield. Rushing: WFW — Land 15/110/TD, Fugate 7/37/TD ; BH — Keagan Rongen 4/25. Passing: WFW — Fugate 18-24/269/3TD; BH — Jaxsen Beck 14-22/130. Receiving: WFW...
Tigers Stymie Titans With Second-Quarter Barrage
NAP (Q1) — Cael Stanley 6-yard run. NAP (Q2) — Demarest 35-yard pass to Colin Shields. NAP (Q2) — Demarest 39-yard pass to Karsen Denault. NAP (Q3) — Demarest 23-yard pass to Max O’Neill. Team StatsNAP PWV. First Downs 20 10. Rushing Yards 217 77.
Chronicle
Beavers Bruise Their Way Past Loggers
T90 (Q1) – Dylan Spicer 3-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Randy Marti 7-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Tristan Whitaker 4-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Marti 5-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Spicer 29-yard run, Two-point conversion. ONY (Q4)...
First-Minute Goal Gives W.F. West Rivalry Win Over Centralia
The Centralia soccer team’s wave of momentum from back-to-back league wins lasted fewer than 60 seconds in a rivalry context Thursday, as W.F. West struck right off the bat and rode out 4-0 winners at Tiger Stadium. “We came in with a gameplan of trying to go out there...
amateurgolf.com
Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur
Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
Chronicle
Napavine Now Unanimous 2B No. 1 in AP Poll
The latest AP Poll dropped Wednesday morning, with local sides popping up frequently once again. Napavine now sits as a unanimous No. 1 in the 2B rankings, Tenino and Adna both rose in their respective polls, and Morton-White Pass makes its first appearance of the season. See the full rankings...
Chronicle
70th Anniversary Announcement: LeRoy and Bertha Bluhm
Bertha (Muller) and LeRoy (Lee) Bluhm met at a Napavine High School game in February 1950. She was in her senior year, and he had just finished two years in the Navy. She was 18 and he was 20. They were married six months later, on Sept. 20. This week,...
Ray's Boathouse in Ballard holds on to name wanted by the MLB
SEATTLE — Major League Baseball owns the domain name of almost all of its teams. One of the last holdouts is Rays.com, which is owned by longstanding Seattle seafood restaurant Ray's Boathouse. "I'm kind of fascinated with why people would spend money for a domain name but at the...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022
• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
‘I didn’t think about essentially doing anything else’: Tri-Cities woman lands dream job with M’s
SEATTLE — A young woman from the Tri-Cities area has blazed a trail all the way from her local baseball field to the Major Leagues, landing her dream job with the Seattle Mariners. KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha talked with Yvette Yzaguirre, aka YY, who explained how she got to...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Warmest summer on record for Seattle since 1890s, driest since 1930
The heat felt relentless at times for western Washington over the summer, as Seattle experienced 13 days with temperatures that were 90 degrees or hotter. KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said that was the most on record. Palmer said it was the warmest summer on record overall as high...
Chronicle
Woodland Avenue Construction Set to Start Monday in Centralia
Starting on Monday, Sept. 26, Woodland Avenue in Centralia will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday until Oct. 28 so construction crews can install a new storm sewer and rebuild the road. Depending on the weather, the road closure might be extended. Woodland Avenue...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Above average precipitation in October predicted to follow hot, dry summer
WASHINGTON — The first day of astronomical fall brought sunshine and the start of some fall colors to western Washington, which was a welcome sight for many after a hot, dry summer. "For Seattle, it was actually our driest summer on record," said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
