ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

High-end art

Steve Green has worn many hats within Michigan’s marijuana industry. He rallied for medical legalization in the state before the 2008 elections and then, in 2011, opened up a Lansing-based “medible” business with his wife, Maria. In 2013, he said the couple were victims of the drug...
LANSING, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing

Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall is the long-awaited addition to the Capitol that is the result of over three years of construction, during which the area was largely inaccessible and surrounded by chain-link fence. Now, the Capitol lawns are once again green and lush, and the new entrance is open to the public. And it is quite an entrance.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
lansingcitypulse.com

Capital AfroFest launches in downtown Lansing

Capital AfroFest, a multifaceted new festival dedicated to celebrating African culture, connection and representation, happens this weekend in downtown Lansing. Hosted by The Michigan Dance & Movement Collective and Tatse & Alobosa Bar on Washington Square, the event hosts two days of food, fun, fashion and live entertainment. Taiwo Adeleye,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Out on the town

50 Over Fitness - Meridian 50 Plus Stretch and Flex Exercise group exercises at Meridian Township Central Park Pavilion 9-10 a.m. Central Park Pavilion, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos. meridian50plus.com. Allen Farmers Market - 2:30-7 p.m. Allen Market Place, 1611 E. Kalamazoo, Lansing. Decorate a Donut - Show off your donut...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Falling Down#Washington Square#City Council#Business Industry#Linus Business#Redhead Design#The Granger Group#Lia
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten

In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Local artists stop traffic

Chances are, most have never looked twice at a nondescript traffic signal control box, but thanks to imaginative artists, locals are now doing double-takes at intersections. More than 20 Greater Lansing area artists have given these previously blank, gray “canvases” across the downtown corridor a colorful makeover. The...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten

The East Lansing City Council voted to demand that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office drop charges ﻿against DeAnthony VanAtten - a Black man who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April. VanAtten was charged by Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges, on Aug. 23. He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the ﻿Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.It was revealed during a Sept. 8 Independent Police Oversight Commission meeting by East Lansing Police Department Cpt. Chad Prid that...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy