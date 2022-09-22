Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand. Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.
lansingcitypulse.com
High-end art
Steve Green has worn many hats within Michigan’s marijuana industry. He rallied for medical legalization in the state before the 2008 elections and then, in 2011, opened up a Lansing-based “medible” business with his wife, Maria. In 2013, he said the couple were victims of the drug...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
lansingcitypulse.com
Heritage Hall
Heritage Hall is the long-awaited addition to the Capitol that is the result of over three years of construction, during which the area was largely inaccessible and surrounded by chain-link fence. Now, the Capitol lawns are once again green and lush, and the new entrance is open to the public. And it is quite an entrance.
lansingcitypulse.com
Capital AfroFest launches in downtown Lansing
Capital AfroFest, a multifaceted new festival dedicated to celebrating African culture, connection and representation, happens this weekend in downtown Lansing. Hosted by The Michigan Dance & Movement Collective and Tatse & Alobosa Bar on Washington Square, the event hosts two days of food, fun, fashion and live entertainment. Taiwo Adeleye,...
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
lansingcitypulse.com
Out on the town
50 Over Fitness - Meridian 50 Plus Stretch and Flex Exercise group exercises at Meridian Township Central Park Pavilion 9-10 a.m. Central Park Pavilion, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos. meridian50plus.com. Allen Farmers Market - 2:30-7 p.m. Allen Market Place, 1611 E. Kalamazoo, Lansing. Decorate a Donut - Show off your donut...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
City of Charlotte seeks new fire chief for the second time this year
The city of Charlotte is looking to fill a very important role. The search is on for a new fire chief because the current chief has resigned.
lansingcitypulse.com
Local artists stop traffic
Chances are, most have never looked twice at a nondescript traffic signal control box, but thanks to imaginative artists, locals are now doing double-takes at intersections. More than 20 Greater Lansing area artists have given these previously blank, gray “canvases” across the downtown corridor a colorful makeover. The...
Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th Street
Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
EL City Council passes motion demanding Nessel drop charges against VanAtten
At Tuesday night's meeting, East Lansing City Council passed a motion to demand Attorney General Dana Nessel drop the charges against DeAnthony VanAtten.
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten
The East Lansing City Council voted to demand that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten - a Black man who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April. VanAtten was charged by Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges, on Aug. 23. He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.It was revealed during a Sept. 8 Independent Police Oversight Commission meeting by East Lansing Police Department Cpt. Chad Prid that...
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
WILX-TV
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
