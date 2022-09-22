PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PARKING REGULATION CHANGES FOR THE FOLLOWING STREETS:. Lincoln Avenue between McClellan Street and Amity Street. In accordance with General Bylaws Sec. 3.14 and the Town Council Policy Regarding the Control and Regulation of the Public Ways, the Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council will hold a VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. via Zoom.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO