Port Allen, LA

West Side Journal

WBRSO awards scholarships

Sheriff Mike Cazes announced that Rachel Daigle, valedictorian of Port Allen High School, and Alexis Durbin, salutatorian of Port Allen High School, have each received academic scholarships from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year. Daigle is now attending Lousiana State University studying biological sciences, pursuing...
PORT ALLEN, LA
West Side Journal

Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on

LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
West Side Journal

PA brings winning streak on the road at Episcopal

Port Allen looks to continue its winning streak when the team travels to play former district foe Episcopal. The Pelicans are coming off of wins against Donaldsonville and Livonia. Episcopal is Port Allen’s final non-district tuneup before the District 6-3A schedule begins. The Knights are 3-0 heading into the...
PORT ALLEN, LA
West Side Journal

PA defense stifles Livonia in 6-0 win

Port Allen only needed one score to earn its second straight win. Quarterback Darius Harris scored on a touchdown run in the first half and it was all the Pelicans needed to get a 6-0 win over Livonia at Guy Otwell Stadium. It was the second straight year Port Allen...
PORT ALLEN, LA
West Side Journal

Brusly looks to rebound from loss, hosts Belaire

Brusly looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the team hosts Belaire in a district matchup. The Panthers got going offensively in the second half of last week’s 28-14 loss at Parkview Baptist. Belaire is looking for its first win of the season heading...
BRUSLY, LA

Community Policy