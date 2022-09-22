ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Tarentum's Pasta King gives takeout the royal treatment

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdqYA_0i5LOWIg00

Tarentum resident Dale Davis has earned his title as the pasta king.

A longtime chef in restaurants across the Pittsburgh region, Davis made the leap to open the soul food takeout eatery Pasta King at 621 E. First Ave. in Tarentum just more than a year ago.

“I started way back, cooking with my mom and grandmother, and they inspired me all my life,” said Davis, 63.

“I like to see people taste my food and smile.”

The walk-up restaurant across from Dreshar Stadium is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Menu items are all homemade and are available for catering.

His specialty, the King’s Chicken Ranchero Pasta, is the most-requested item. Made with bacon, pepper rings, tomatoes and ranch sauce, the hearty dish is served with garlic bread for $11.95.

Other popular items include Davis’ wings, rib dinners and the Chicken Philly, a hoagie served with green peppers, onions and honey mustard barbecue.

Grab-and-go foods, such as the catfish nuggets, come with a side a fresh-cut fries for $7.50.

For the calorie-conscious, there are a variety of salads, but Davis encourages people not to miss out on Grandmom’s banana pudding pound cake for dessert.

“That pudding is bangin’,” customer Beth Suncine said.

She stopped recently to grab a takeout meal on her lunch hour and said the food never disappoints.

“My favorite is the spaghetti with shrimp, veggies and garlic butter,” she said.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Davis learned the ropes of managing a kitchen from the ground up. He started as a bar stocker and busboy, then worked his way up to a prep cook and chef in several well-known city restaurants.

He worked at the Clark Bar on the North Shore, Dell’s in Bloomfield and the Grand Concourse at Station Square.

Davis moved to the area a few years ago to care for an ailing brother and decided to settle in.

“It’s quiet here,” he said. “I like it.”

He said the title for his restaurant was a natural evolution of his experience working in a bevy of Italian restaurants and learning to master distinctive sauces.

This week, Davis launched a special called “10 Buck Sundays.” Rib or chicken dinners are served with two sides of greens, potato salad, yams or mac and cheese.

His next goal is to get an outside grill and a few tables so customers have a place to sit and enjoy their meal, he said.

“I would love to be cooking outside,” Davis said. “I think people would really love the flavors coming off the grill.”

Comments / 1

Kelly Wilker
2d ago

I can’t wait to try your food. It is nice to see you take pride in what you do, and that matters a lot nowadays. I was diagnosed with breast cancer and knowing I can have my husband go pick something up for the family and support local business really makes me feel happy. Thank you for that.

Reply
4
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?

If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

After Just Five Months, Square One is Saying Goodbye to Regent Square

Just five months after the Square Cafe returned to Regent Square with its restaurant-market concept called Square One, the newest addition is closing. Square One posted on its Facebook page: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later! We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25. Thank you Regent Square!”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Tarentum, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25

It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Soul Food#Cooking#Salad#Food Drink#The Chicken Philly#Davis Lear
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tribune-Review

75th Alle-Kiski Valley Marching Band Festival showcases halftime shows in Penn Hills

Hundreds of students from several schools performed at the 75th Alle-Kiski Valley Marching Band Festival on Thursday in Penn Hills. Instrumental tunes of generational hits such as Ike and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” and Hanson’s “MMMBop” to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” to Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” and many others rang out throughout the Penn Hills High School grounds.
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Indoor sports arena proposed for Penn Township

Athletes competing in everything from football to pickleball could have a 45,000-square-foot indoor facility to use in Penn Township, if a developer’s plans come to fruition. “I think the area needs something like this,” said Samuel DiDio of Penn Township, owner of PT Commercial Court LLC of Saltsburg Road,...
PENN, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Tattianna

Tattianna is an energetic dog who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. She is learning leash manners and working on daily tasks to redirect her energy. She especially enjoys enrichment exercises involving scent work. Tattianna needs a patient, dog-savvy family who will devote a lot of time to her training.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hazmat team responds to Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A hazmat team responded to the Strip District on Thursday for a reported chemical reaction that was causing an odor. Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews were called to 32nd Street at Spruce Way for the incident. Officials said all employees were evacuated from the building and there were no injuries. "There is no risk to the public," Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet. "The incident is under control."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

No one injured in hazmat incident in Pittsburgh's Strip District

There was no threat to the public when Pittsburgh’s Hazardous Materials team was dispatched to the Strip District Thursday evening, officials said. The team responded to a report of a suspicious odor at 32nd Street and Spruce Way. Public safety officials said employees of a business in the area had noticed the odor coming from a sealed barrel just before 5 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh

Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Monroeville’s Divine Mercy Academy hits stride

In 2018, families with children attending the pair of Catholic elementary schools in Monroeville, St. Bernadette and North American Martyrs, learned of their impending merger. Principal Nikole Laubham thinks the combination of the two, Divine Mercy Academy, is hitting its stride with the start of another school year. “With any...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
941
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy